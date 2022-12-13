Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Sport

Tale of two MVPs looms over Game 3

Letran is hoping Fran Yu has not yet given his final NCAA bow. —AUGUST DELA CRUZ

The end of a 22-year title drought for St. Benilde could hinge on whether season Most Valuable Player (MVP) Will Gozum can bring back his Game 2 performance.

Or if Letran can bring back its ex-Finals MVP at all.

Gozum was a force in St. Benilde’s 76-71 victory over the defending champions in Game 2 of the NCAA men’s basketball championship, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and burying the clutch basket for his team.

“He made a big basket down the stretch, with his left—and I always tell him he doesn’t have a lefty shot—and he looked like the MVP today,” said Blazers coach Charles Tiu.

A repeat performance from Gozum would definitely be a huge boost for a team that hasn’t won the title since the 2000 season. But St. Benilde could get yet another additional boost depending on the outcome of Letran’s appeal to have Fran Yu reinstated for Game 3 on Saturday.

The graduating guard was automatically suspended for one game after a disqualifying foul in Game 2, and the Knights are currently working on having that foul—and the suspension—scrubbed off.

In the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, Letran assistant coach Jaren Jarencio revealed that the appeal is already with the league’s management committee.

Yu threw an elbow to Benilde’s Mark Sangco in the 5:29 mark of the second quarter which merited him a disqualifying foul and the outright one-game ban. INQ

