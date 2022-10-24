Talented Pradera Verde fields up for tough test

Antonio Lascuña spent most of the last two weeks sharpening all sorts of long iron shots to prepare for the length and the winds as he shoots to end his Philippine Golf Tour season with a win in the P2 million ICTSI Pradera Championship in Lubao, Pampanga.

With the field to tackle the longest course of the season, Lascuña believes that scrambling will still be key with a lot of players to miss greens with the well-manicured Pradera Verde layout stretched to over 7,300 yards.

“Going there knowing how to hit a lot of shots will be key,” Lascuña, who was second after losing in sudden death to Juvic Pagunsan two weeks ago at Riviera, told the Inquirer in Filipino after practice at Manila Southwoods recently. “Of course, if you’re long, you have an advantage, but once you miss the greens, that’s when it will be difficult.”

Clyde Mondilla is one of the those long hitters that are fancied. He also triumphed in 2019 at Pradera before the pandemic but is also seeking to win for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, Chanelle Avaricio returns to the women’s field as their P1.25 million, 54-hole event also gets going Tuesday.

Chihiro Ikeda has a hefty lead in their Order of Merit race and Avaricio would need a strong finish, if not a win, to close the gap and have a chance with their circuit having just one leg left after this.

Angelo Que and Frankie Miñoza are the other big names in the men’s field, with Justin Quiban, who has been campaigning extensively in the United States trying to pursue a Professional Golfers’ Association Tour card, also entered. INQ

Read Next