Team Lakay embracing pressure with tough ONE Championship fights up

MANILA, Philippines—It’s a busy year-end for Team Lakay with seven of its fighters stepping into the circle in ONE Championship’s next two fight cards.

Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon highlight ONE Championship’s Fight Night 4 in Singapore on November 19 while Joshua Pacio makes a tough title defense against Jarred Brooks in ONE 164 in Manila on December 3.

Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad, Jeremy Pacati and Jenelyn Olsim are also in the main event of the promotion’s return to Manila at Mall of Asia Arena.

Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao is not denying the pressure that comes with his fighters competing in consecutive events, but it’s not something the head of the famed stable is unfamiliar with.

“[I have] much pressure, but who says pressure is not good? We are taking the pressure as a strong force pushing us to train well today and train better tomorrow,” Sangiao said.

“Overwhelmed, yes I am. My hands sweat every time I see the fight matches for Singapore this November and December in Manila,” added Sangiao.

Up for firs Team Lakay are Loman, who is looking to strengthen his title contention bid, and Belingon, the former champion who is looking to regain his winning ways.

Loman, the fourth-ranked bantamweight in the rankings, will have his hands full as he faces former division world champion, Bibiano Fernandes.

Belingon, on the other hand, will welcome a featherweight moving up the weight class in Kim Jae Woong.

