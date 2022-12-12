Team USA to play in Manila for Fiba World Cup

MANILA, Philippines-The Philippines’ hosting of the Fiba World Cup has kicked up a notch with the United States men’s national basketball team set to play its group stages games here.

According to Fiba, the Philippines’ basketball leaders have elected to bring the Americans here. Co-host Japan has picked the Slovenians, while Indonesia the Canadians.

Three sites will host visiting nations for the global meet that will begin on August 23, 2023: Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province.

Team USA is currently coached by Golden State Warriors mentor Steve Kerr and is shaping up to consist of standouts from the National Basketball Associations—hiking an already rich cast of stars set to descend on the Philippines.

Slovenia has since announced that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be leading its campaign. Canada, meanwhile, could be starred by Warriors forward and 2014 top draft pick Andrew Wiggins.

“Each host could select a preferred team based on commercial reasons, as their choice will have no impact on the integrity of the event or the draw process,” Fiba said in a statement.

A total of 32 nations will be battling in the showcase that will culminate in the cavernous Philippine Arena.

The Philippines’ grouping will be known on April 29 when Fiba holds its draw process here in Manila.

