Test Series Decider Between England And South Africa To Resume On Saturday

Day 3 of the 3rd and final Test match of the three-match series between Ben Stokes-led England National Cricket Team and Dean Elgar-led South Africa National Cricket Team will resume as scheduled on Saturday at the Kennington Oval in London.

Day 1 of the Test match between The Three Lions and the Proteas, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, was called off due to rain. Also, Day 2, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, was cancelled as a mark of respect following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” England and Wales Cricket Board tweeted.

The three-match Test series between Dean Elgar-led side and Ben Stokes-led side is currently levelled at 1-1. The Proteas won the first Test match by an innings and 12 runs and The Three Lions won the second Test match by an innings and 85 runs.

Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – England and Wales Cricket Board

On Friday, September 9, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement on Twitter in which it was asserted that all the cricket games will resume on Saturday, including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures.

“Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service. Following the cancellation of Friday’s cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance,” ECB stated.

It was further stated that the 3rd Test between the Proteas and The Three Lions as well as the T20I game between England Women’s National Cricket Team and India Women’s National Cricket Team will resume on Saturday.

“This means the Men’s Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men’s U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned. “Before each match, a minute’s silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to The Queen,” ECB asserted.

ENG Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

SA Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

