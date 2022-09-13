TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Women’s T20I Quadrangular

TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Women’s T20I Quadrangular match between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Details:

The 5th match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular will see Thailand Women facing off against Zimbabwe Women on 13th September at the ICC Academy.

This game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Preview:

The Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series will see its fifth match of this tournament between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women.

Thailand Women will be battling against Zimbabwe Women for the first time in the fifth match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular.

Thailand Women is currently placed at the second position on the points table of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series whereas Zimbabwe Women is currently placed at the top of the points table.

Thailand Women played two matches in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series where they won both of those matches while Zimbabwe Women also played two matches in this tournament where they too, won both games.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 39°C on the matchday with 26% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Pitch Report:

The surface at the ICC Academy empowers a neutral wicket where both departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be lethal in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 95 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 40 on this track.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Probable XIs:

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai©, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya

Zimbabwe Women: Christabel Chatonzwa, Francisca Chipare, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji(wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda©, Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Chanida Sutthiruang is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer from Thailand Women. She has smashed 19 runs and grabbed 2 wickets in this tournament so far.

Nattakan Chantam is a right-handed batter from Thailand Women. She has hammered 85 runs in this tournament so far.

Mary-Anne Musonda is a right-handed batter from Zimbabwe Women. She has stacked 60 runs in this tournament so far.

Josephine Nkomo is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium fast bowler from Zimbabwe Women. She has smacked 26 runs and hunted 2 wickets in this tournament so far.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Chanida Sutthiruang, Marry-Anne Musonda

Vice-Captain – Nattakan Chantam,

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Modester Mupachikwa

Batters – Marry-Anne Musonda (vc), Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai

All-rounders – Kellies Ndlovu, Chanida Sutthiruang (C), Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers – Nattaya Boochatham, Suleepron Laomi, Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Modester Mupachikwa

Batters – Marry-Anne Musonda (C), Nattakan Chantam (VC), Naruemol Chaiwai

All-rounders – Kellies Ndlovu, Chanida Sutthiruang, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers – Nattaya Boochatham, Suleepron Laomi, Precious Marange, Thipatcha Putthawong

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Expert Advice:

Chanida Sutthiruang will be a safe captaincy choice for the mini-grand leagues. Movmelo Sibanda and Thipatcha Putthawong are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

TL-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 5 Probable Winners:

Zimbabwe Women are expected to win this match.