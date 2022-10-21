Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSportTony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle
Sport

Tony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle

admin
By admin
0
68


FILE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors' head coach Dwane Casey complains to referee Tony Brown during a break in play against the Utah Jazz during the overtime of their NBA basketball game in Toronto November 12, 2012.

FILE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors’ head coach Dwane Casey complains to referee Tony Brown during a break in play against the Utah Jazz during the overtime of their NBA basketball game in Toronto November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died Thursday at the age of 55 after battling cancer, the league announced.

Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the beginning of 2021, but he came back to assist in the league’s replay center last season, according to multiple media reports.

Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 20 seasons as an NBA staff official. He first worked the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season, when LeBron James and the Lakers took down the Miami Heat 4-2.

James replied to the news on Twitter, writing, “R.I.P. Tony man!! Great ref but greater dude! Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!”

According to the league announcement, Brown was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officials when he died.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Brown “one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues.

Silver added, “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years.”

–Field Level Media

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleIndian Railways To Run Festival Special Rajdhani Express. Details Inside
Next articleJanhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677