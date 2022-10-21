Tony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died Thursday at the age of 55 after battling cancer, the league announced.

Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the beginning of 2021, but he came back to assist in the league’s replay center last season, according to multiple media reports.

Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 20 seasons as an NBA staff official. He first worked the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season, when LeBron James and the Lakers took down the Miami Heat 4-2.

James replied to the news on Twitter, writing, “R.I.P. Tony man!! Great ref but greater dude! Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!”

According to the league announcement, Brown was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officials when he died.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Brown “one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues.

Silver added, “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years.”

