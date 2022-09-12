Twitter Reacts As Selectors Overlook Umran Malik For India’s World Cup Squad

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umran Malik was not included as BCCI announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. The World Cup starts on October 16 and ends on November 13. The selectors also announced the T20I squads for the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa.

The BCCI recalled Mohammed Shami into India’s T20 World Cup squad. He along with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar are in the reserves. Meanwhile, there was a lot of talk about Umran Malik being a definite pick for the World Cup given his raw pace.

The world saw a glimpse of his pace in the IPL 2022 where he picked up 22 wickets. That paved his path for his T20I debut for India against Ireland earlier this year. The pacer played three games in the Ireland tour and since then has not played anymore.

There were talks of him playing the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. However, as it turned out, The youngster is not a part of the squad. Along with Shami, who has made a comeback to the squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar make up India’s pace attack. Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted to Malik’s absence from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Twitter Reacts To Umran Malik’s Absence From India’s T20 World Cup Squad

@BCCI why not you select umran malik for t20 world cup

Australia picteh for good fast blower.. Please reselect again.. We need t20 world cup.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳Jai hind — S. Akhtar Satya (@AkhtarSatya) September 12, 2022

Where is umran Malik 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Thala*Nithishkumar🔥🔥🔥 (@Nithish78070818) September 12, 2022

Why no @Umran_Malik_1 0 natural pacers.. — Yash Bothra (@bothrayash) September 12, 2022

Hard Luck Sanju Samson and Umran Malik. This is the Waste OF talent Umran in Australian Pitch will more effective and we all Know Sanju love Pace & Bounce. pic.twitter.com/FJl8neFjur — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) September 12, 2022

Dont except too much how can they include umran malik ,they not only including Sanju samson……the management is playing with Emotions of fans and pakistan’s bowling have 2 to 3 pacers 150plus bowlers as we dont deserve one like umran too so india dont have quick ones always https://t.co/zCAGuWVQOs — Goddumarri Sunil Kumar (@SunilGoddumarri) September 12, 2022

Where is Umran malik???? — Aditya Singh (@aditya_singh8) September 12, 2022

Why u missed and ignore our jammu kashmir star @umran_malik_01 ..

King of Speed.. https://t.co/3EWPtJoaXq — Shahban Qamar (شعبان قمر) (@Badshah_Rapstar) September 12, 2022

Wow . Just wow… No Umran Malik in the squad and Bhuvneshwar is in.

Shit selection mein Indian selectors jaisa koi nahi h https://t.co/off3fg1ucd — NEHA SINGH (@nehasinghjazz) September 12, 2022

Yrr Umran Malik Ko Kyu Nhi liya? — kabir (@kabirx03) September 12, 2022

No shami no umran Malik 😵‍💫. All medium pacers except bumrah https://t.co/fTslVn6ilU — Dev Marfatia (@devmarfatia) September 12, 2022

That would be love to watch umran malik in Aussies pitches. Good wishes from Pakistan 👍🏻 — Adham Shafiq (@AdhamShafiq1) September 12, 2022

Will it be Umran Malik or Shami#T20WorldCup2022

Who do u prefer for #TeamIndia for Australian pitches, Pace or Experience???

Like for #Shami

Retweet for Umran Malik pic.twitter.com/ij1jcesomx — menda (@vj_corp) September 12, 2022

I will miss you Umran Malik in T20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/2obZm3z6Yo — Aryan Kabeer 🇮🇳🇱🇰🇦🇫 (@KabeerAryan18) September 12, 2022

@BCCI can you tell us.Why did you ignore India’s top quality fast bowlers like Umran Malik and Mohammad Siraj on fast pitches like Australia? #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/iSrG9QzHjt pic.twitter.com/d5831OEzHD — Syed Sabir 🇮🇳 سید صابر (@SabirsTweet) September 12, 2022

Just before India’s T20 World Cup squad was announced, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Malik’s selection in the squad. Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on the same lines as well.

“The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports back in June.

As it turned out, Malik was not only snubbed from India’s T20 World Cup squad. The selectors did not consider him for the T20I series at home against Australia and South Africa as well.

India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.