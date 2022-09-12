27 C
Kolkata
Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sport

Twitter Reacts As Selectors Overlook Umran Malik For India’s World Cup Squad

By admin
0
51

Must read

adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com


Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umran Malik was not included as BCCI announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. The World Cup starts on October 16 and ends on November 13. The selectors also announced the T20I squads for the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa. 

The BCCI recalled Mohammed Shami into India’s T20 World Cup squad. He along with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar are in the reserves. Meanwhile, there was a lot of talk about Umran Malik being a definite pick for the World Cup given his raw pace. 

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter Reacts As Mohammed Shami Returns To Indian Squad For T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter Reacts As Mohammed Shami Returns To Indian Squad For T20 World Cup

The world saw a glimpse of his pace in the IPL 2022 where he picked up 22 wickets. That paved his path for his T20I debut for India against Ireland earlier this year. The pacer played three games in the Ireland tour and since then has not played anymore. 

Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik
Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik. (Photo: Twitter)

There were talks of him playing the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. However, as it turned out, The youngster is not a part of the squad. Along with Shami, who has made a comeback to the squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar make up India’s pace attack. Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted to Malik’s absence from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Twitter Reacts To Umran Malik’s Absence From India’s T20 World Cup Squad

 

Just before India’s T20 World Cup squad was announced, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Malik’s selection in the squad. Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on the same lines as well.

“The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports back in June. 

As it turned out, Malik was not only snubbed from India’s T20 World Cup squad. The selectors did not consider him for the T20I series at home against Australia and South Africa as well. 

India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleTwitter Reacts To India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Announcement
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Copyright Protected By The Times of Bengal