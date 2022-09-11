Twitter Reacts As Sri Lanka Crush Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022 Final In Dubai To Add 6th Asia Cup Trophy To Cabinet

The final of the Asia Cup 2022 saw the battle between Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and Babar Azam-led Pakistan National Cricket Team on Sunday, September 11, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team defeated Pakistan National Cricket Team by 23 runs to take their Asia Cup title tally to 6 – just one behind India. Overall, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have faced off in 4 Asia Cup finals with the former winning in 1986, 2014 and 2022 while the latter emerged victorious in 2000.

Earlier, Pakistan National Cricket Team won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. This was the first toss that Sri Lanka had lost in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup.

The Men In Green made two changes to the playing XI as Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah replaced Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali. On the other hand, the Lankan Lions, who were playing their 11th Asia Cup final, made no changes to the playing XI.

The Dasun Shanaka and Co. were off to a poor start in the match as star opening batsman Kusal Mendis was sent back to the dugout for a golden duck by young pace bowling sensation Naseem Shah in the first over itself.

Haris Rauf came to bowl the fourth over of the match and on the second ball he cleaned up opener Pathum Nissanka for 8. The 28-year-old’s lethal 151kph delivery bamboozled Danushka Gunathilaka for 1 in the 6th over. At the end of the powerplay, Sri Lanka were at 42/3.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who looked very good out in the middle, was cleaned up by part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed for 28 in the 8th over. In the very next over Dasun Shanaka’s poor slog-sweep resulted in him getting castled by Shadab Khan for 2.

After that, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga had a remarkable partnership that helped Sri Lanka gain momentum. The duo added 58 runs in 36 balls before Hasaranga was dismissed by Haris Rauf in the 15th over. He scored 36 runs off 21 balls, including 5 fours and 1 six.

In the end, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne had an amazing unbeaten 54 runs partnership in 31 balls that helped Sri Lanka post 170/6 on the board. Rajapaksa smashed sensational 71 runs off 45 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. Karunaratne contributed 14 runs off 14 balls, including 1 six.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were off to a poor start as they lost two wickets inside the first six overs and at the end of the powerplay they were at 37/2. Captain Babar Azam, who had an extremely poor run with the bat in the Asia Cup, scored 5 runs off 6 balls and Fakhar Zaman, who struggled for runs in the marquee tournament, got cleaned up for a golden duck. Both the wickets were picked up by the 28-year-old seamer Pramod Madushan.

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed batted cautiously and had a 71-run partnership in 59 balls before the latter was dismissed by Pramod Madushan for 32 in the 14th over. Mohammad Nawaz also failed to perform and got out after scoring 6 runs in the 16th over.

Wanindu Hasaranga came to bowl next and he produced a magical 17th over by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan (55), Asif Ali (0) and Khushdil Shah (2). In the end, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne picked up wickets and Pakistan were bundled out for 147.

Here’s How Twitter Reacted To Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final:

Congrats to the net ball team as well. Two trophies in one day. A day to remember and cherish. @OfficialSLC — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 11, 2022

Sri Lankan cricket continues to head in the right direction👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Asia Cup champions 2022. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 11, 2022

Disappointed!!not the result we wanted Hard Luck @TheRealPCB boys Congratulations @OfficialSLC on being champions #AsiaCup2022 Standout performance..have shown their Obsession passion and resilience for the title…they played another level cricket 👏🏻👏🏻 scintillating performance. — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 11, 2022

When I was watching the start of the match it looked like that Pakistan will make the match one-sided, and at the end Sri Lanka made it one-sided. Have to appreciate the @OfficialSLC played the entire tournament sp todays final, you deserve #AsiaCup2022, congrats and well played — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 11, 2022

World Cricket needs this win from Sri Lanka. Very well done. Congratulations to the Srilanka Cricket fans #AsiaCup2022Final #SLvPAK @OfficialSLC — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 11, 2022

Well done Sri Lanka on playing quality and T20 worthy cricket in the Asia cup 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2022

What an innings under pressure by Bhanuka and supported with bat and bowl by hasaranga..well deserve team to lift the Asia cup trophy ‘[email protected] ..congratulations 👏👏👏👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/zw6Ml5bIpm — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 11, 2022

Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one… enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort #AsiaCup2022 👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 11, 2022

A country going through so much and still winning Asia cup after defeating best of the teams. You deserve it Sri Lanka, you deserve it all. Wonderful performance. #and PAKvsSL — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 11, 2022

Well deserved Winners exceptional performance throughout the Asia Cup by @OfficialSLC lots of flaws that need to be fixed by @TheRealPCB lots of new talent found as well..Great performance by @iMRizwanPak throughout.#PAKvSL #AsiaCup2022Final @TheRealPCB — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 11, 2022

Team Pakistan should learn from this defeat in #AsiaCup2022. Think tank of the team must take immediate decisions to make the best team for T20 World Cup 2022. @TheRealPCB — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 11, 2022

Yes, Pakistan have a middle order issue. But there is another. You cannot be 55(49) in a 170 chase. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka deserving Champions … congratulations to @OfficialSLC for becoming Asia cup Champions.. Hats off to you guys.. showed real grit and fought hard to win this one..This is BIG 🥇🏆 #AsiaCup2022Final — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2022

🇱🇰 Won the #AsiaCup2022 🏆 without a world class players… Congrats every each of you for your contribution for this moment….

Very Happy for You Guys….. Enjoy tonight #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/f3n5We8j7k — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka are the #AsiaCup2022 Champions! What a result considering the difficult times the nation and its people have gone through of late. A much-needed result for them amid all the gloom and doom!#SLvPAK — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka have won 6/15 Asia Cup tournaments. They have reached 12 finals. U can never ever count them out of tournament cricket. What a fairytale story. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) September 11, 2022

now that was a world class performance from shanaka and his boys! #AsiaCupFinal #SLvsPAK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 11, 2022

BCCI will think twice before they do those morale boosting last minute series with Sri Lanka. #SLvsPAK #AsiaCup2022Final — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka Asia Cup champions. Showed us tonight games can be won even when half your batting is in the pavilion inside 10 overs. Showed us how never to give up REMINDER: They Haven’t yet qualified for the T20 World Cup.#PakvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final #SLvsPAK #SriLanka — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 11, 2022

Once again this came to the fore in the big game. Too much foundation laying by a top order batter. https://t.co/jx5G4auFkh — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka proving that whatever happened with Pakistan against Afghanistan wasn’t a fluke.. Pakistan always breaks under pressure. Go Lankans Go. #PAKvsSL — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 11, 2022

Asif Ali “I try to hit 100 to 150 sixes in my practice sessions so I am ready to hit sixes in the match” He has batted 40 times in T20Is. In 23 of those innings he has scored 9 runs or less#AsiaCup2022Final #Cricket #SLvsPAK — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 11, 2022

Huge difference in the class and quality of the 2 teams fielding. Sri Lanka catching everything, whilst Pakistan were absolutely awful in all aspects of their fielding#AsiaCupFinal #SLvsPAK — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 11, 2022

Pakistan’s 37 for two in Power-Play had 10 extras.

We made 27 for two in first six overs.

If Pakistan had made 55-60 in PP it would have been different. Pakistan’s strength is top-order is just one side of the picture.

We have overlooked the other side for way too long. https://t.co/eRTk4gK2N4 — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Sri Lanka 👏🏽 When the country needed it most, their cricketers have put some smiles back on faces, and given the public some collective joy. Their victory is bigger than just cricket. A 6th #AsiaCup title, now just 1 behind India. Bravo! #SLvsPAK #PAKvsSL 🇱🇰🇵🇰🏏 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) September 11, 2022

An innings like Rizwan will easily fetch you top ranking and average of 50, but not the impact team needs. — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 11, 2022

Rizwan is now the highest run-scorer in this year’s Asia Cup. 280 @ 68.50, SR: 116.10 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 11, 2022

Rizwan finally thought about team and got out. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 11, 2022

A match losing knock by Rizwan comes to an end. And it wasn’t due to lack of intent, but due to lack of range on the off side. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 11, 2022

For a team that showed so much strategic nous this year, Pakistan has made some disgusting calls. And Sri Lanka, without an elite-tier domestic league or data insights, have responded with the best strategy every single time. Imagine the stories that will emerge out of this win. — Harigovind S (@HolyCricket_513) September 11, 2022

SL to every other team : 😅 pic.twitter.com/owiUTZlD2Y — Player of the Decade 👑 (@vk18_GOAT) September 11, 2022

My request to all Pakistan team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @76Shadabkhan @iMRizwanPak — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 11, 2022

