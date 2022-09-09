27 C
Twitter Reacts As Sri Lanka Register A Comprehensive Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022 Final Dress Rehearsal

The 6th and final Super 4 stage game of the Asia Cup 2022 saw the clash between Babar Azam-led Pakistan National Cricket Team and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka National Cricket Team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 9.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team comfortably registered a 5-wicket win over Pakistan National Cricket Team. This game served as a dress rehearsal for the summit clash as both teams had already qualified for the final.

| ICC Teams  Rankings | ICC Players Rankings

Earlier, Sri Lanka National Cricket Team won the toss and invited Pakistan National Cricket Team to bat first in the match. The Lankan Lions made two changes to the playing XI as Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Pramod Madushan replaced Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando.

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan
Image: Twitter

Also, the Men In Green made two changes by resting vice-captain Shadab Khan and young pace-bowling sensation Naseem Shah and including Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali in the playing XI.

Batting first, openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were able to add only 28 runs together before the latter got dismissed by debutant Pramod Madushan in the 4th over. At the end of the powerplay, the Men In Green were at 49/1.

Fakhar Zaman’s poor run of form continued in the match as he got dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne in the 10th over after scoring 18-ball 12. Captain Babar Azam endured yet another failure in the tournament as he was able to score only 30 runs off 29 balls before getting cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 11th over. Khushdil Shah scored 8-ball 4 before getting dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva in the 14th over.

In the 15th over of the match, Wanindu Hasaranga conceded a six on the 4th ball of the over and then he castled Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali on the back-to-back deliveries. The next few wickets fell in no time and Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka Player
Wanindu Hasaranga (Image Credit: Twitter)

Talking about Sri Lanka bowlers, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged 3 wickets, Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2 wickets each while Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne bagged 1 wicket each.

Defending the target, the Pakistani pacers looked dangerous and they bowled outstandingly well. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf dismissed both Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for a duck in the first two overs. Rauf picked up his second wicket by dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva for 9 in the 5th over.

Pathum Nissanka
Photo Credit: (AP)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed two good sixes, departed in the 12th over. However, the Lankan Lions were still in full control. Skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed good 21 runs before being sent back to the dugout by Mohammad Hasnain in the 17th over.

In the end, opener Pathum Nissanka, who batted cautiously throughout the innings, scored 55 runs and Wanindu Hasaranga smashed a couple of boundaries to help his side secure a win.

