Twitter Reacts As Sri Lanka Register A Comprehensive Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022 Final Dress Rehearsal

The 6th and final Super 4 stage game of the Asia Cup 2022 saw the clash between Babar Azam-led Pakistan National Cricket Team and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka National Cricket Team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 9.

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team comfortably registered a 5-wicket win over Pakistan National Cricket Team. This game served as a dress rehearsal for the summit clash as both teams had already qualified for the final.

| ICC Teams Rankings | ICC Players Rankings

Earlier, Sri Lanka National Cricket Team won the toss and invited Pakistan National Cricket Team to bat first in the match. The Lankan Lions made two changes to the playing XI as Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Pramod Madushan replaced Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando.

Also, the Men In Green made two changes by resting vice-captain Shadab Khan and young pace-bowling sensation Naseem Shah and including Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali in the playing XI.

Batting first, openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were able to add only 28 runs together before the latter got dismissed by debutant Pramod Madushan in the 4th over. At the end of the powerplay, the Men In Green were at 49/1.

Fakhar Zaman’s poor run of form continued in the match as he got dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne in the 10th over after scoring 18-ball 12. Captain Babar Azam endured yet another failure in the tournament as he was able to score only 30 runs off 29 balls before getting cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 11th over. Khushdil Shah scored 8-ball 4 before getting dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva in the 14th over.

In the 15th over of the match, Wanindu Hasaranga conceded a six on the 4th ball of the over and then he castled Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali on the back-to-back deliveries. The next few wickets fell in no time and Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

Talking about Sri Lanka bowlers, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged 3 wickets, Pramod Madushan and Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2 wickets each while Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne bagged 1 wicket each.

Defending the target, the Pakistani pacers looked dangerous and they bowled outstandingly well. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf dismissed both Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for a duck in the first two overs. Rauf picked up his second wicket by dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva for 9 in the 5th over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed two good sixes, departed in the 12th over. However, the Lankan Lions were still in full control. Skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed good 21 runs before being sent back to the dugout by Mohammad Hasnain in the 17th over.

In the end, opener Pathum Nissanka, who batted cautiously throughout the innings, scored 55 runs and Wanindu Hasaranga smashed a couple of boundaries to help his side secure a win.

Here’s How Twitter Reacted To The Clash Between Asia Cup Finalists – Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

Never mind not our day!

Let’s hope we are keeping our A game for the finals. Thing I was so happy to see was M Hasnain fast bowling specially in the power play. Boy he was bowling quick 🔥with swing and bounce. Bring the cup home boys 🇵🇰#PAKvsSL — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 9, 2022

How time changes,

1. Sri Lanka started #AsiaCupT20 with defeat, now they are finalist. 2. Afghanistan played well in league matches, lost in Super 4. 3. Kohli started the #AsiaCup2022 with criticism, ended it with 71st century. Life is unpredictable, Make every moment count! pic.twitter.com/7GDkNfOD4z — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) September 9, 2022

Never mind not our day!

Let’s hope we are keeping our A game for the finals. Thing I was so happy to see was M Hasnain fast bowling specially in the power play. Boy he was bowling quick 🔥with swing and bounce. Bring the cup home boys 🇵🇰#PAKvsSL — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 9, 2022

Very reassuring run-chase from Sri Lanka. Nissanka is a classy player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 9, 2022

Babar Azam reminding his team-mates that he is the captain after a review was taken without asking him #PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/5ygqcsw29A — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 9, 2022

Chasing team in Asia Cup 2022: Won

Won

Won

Lost (Hong Kong)

Won

Lost (Hong Kong)

Won

Won

Won

Won

Lost (India beat Afghanistan)

Won — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 9, 2022

oh bhai yeh kya team hai. puri qaum ka taraa nikaal ke apas main catch catch khel rahe hain. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 9, 2022

Pakistan sold the match for Sri Lanka Premier League contract. 😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 9, 2022

Pakistan way ahead in the number of balls bowled over 140kph at the Asia Cup #Cricket #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/rSDT3TcAgK — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 9, 2022

Sanjay Manjrekar regarding the Pakistani pacers opening overs “This is like watching Test cricket in Perth” #PAKvsSL #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 9, 2022

Mohammad Hasnain breathing Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Pakistan’s fast-bowling 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/E44zWW5Eli — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) September 9, 2022

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in this Asia Cup 2022. Now these two team will face each other on Sunday. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 9, 2022

Sri Lanka have defeated Pakistan just before the Final of Asia Cup 2022. What a win for Sri Lanka. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 9, 2022

Picture of the Day ❤️ #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/uSh5IJnM4l — H A M M A D 🇵🇰 (@itz_hammad17) September 9, 2022

We missed Naseem Shah a lot today

Will see you Lanka in Final 💥 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/yNowpoCvxw — Arooba Khan (@AroobaK13923810) September 9, 2022

Pakistan giving fake confidence to Sri Lanka be like 😅😅 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/7ojT8tpU2I — koshur (@im_muntazir__) September 9, 2022

Pak lossing the match,

Hume kia hum to catch catch khelenge #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/qLjI4Rez3K — hehe_ (@hehe8_) September 9, 2022

𝐇𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰, 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 “𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢 𝐡𝐮”🥹😭🤣

𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧’𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐋𝐦𝐚𝐨 🤣#PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/h6FScjbADO — Khadija!! (@KhadijaRajput13) September 9, 2022

Well Played Srilanka …

They truely deserve to win this Asia Cup 🙂

Shown great intent and performance

Lekin Jeetna Pakistan ne hi hay#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/074aI5kv0l — 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝘀 🇵🇰 (@AnasDoesCricket) September 9, 2022

Now it is a matter of equal support for us in the final of the Nidhash Trophy.We supported you in the final of the AsiaCup. Congratulations win.@OfficialSLC #AsiaCup2022Final — JAISRAJ NISHAD 🖌️ (@Jaisraj_Nishad5) September 9, 2022

#PAKvsSL

Don’t worry Pakistan 🇵🇰 keep your support with team don’t lose hope .. srilanka actually played well and they deserved this win ☺️ … Proud to be Pakistani 🇵🇰💕 — Ayesha Rajpoot (@AyeshaR15297095) September 9, 2022

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Reveals He Spoke To Babar Azam On Zoom Call To Address His Ongoing Dry Patch

Get All Cricket match prediction and fantasy Tips – CLICK HERE

Cricket Match Prediction | T20 World Cup Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket News and Updates | Cricket Live Score