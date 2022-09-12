Twitter Reacts To India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Announcement

Twitterverse shared their reaction as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on September 12, 2022, announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which will begin in October in Australia. The tournament will be played across seven cities down under and the hosts are the defending champions as well.

India didn’t have the best outings in the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2021 which was played in UAE. The Men in Blue side, then led by Virat Kohli crashed out in the league stage itself. India lost to Pakistan for the first time in World Cups, who handed them their maiden 10-wicket loss in T20Is, while New Zealand defeated them to put them out of contention for the semis.

Mohammad Shami Called Back In Reserves; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Return To Action

This time around, things have changed quite a bit as Rohit Sharma is the captain and Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the Indian unit and Virat Kohli has found his form back. Also, Hardik Pandya is back as the full all-rounder with his bowling abilities at their peak.

India will play their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India is part of group 2 in the tournament with teams like Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh in their pool.

While most of the team is similar to what played in the recent Asia Cup 2022, with Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Hooda retaining their places apart from the top three.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Akshar Patel, and Ravi Ashwin are the spinners. Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have been named part of the pace unit.

But the surprise was that Mohammad Shami was recalled to the T20I setup and has been named in the reserve player list along with Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer.

Here is the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

The Twitterverse was amazed and elated at the Indian squad that was announced for T20 World Cup 2022, and while some shared discontent at the exclusion of some players, others lauded the BCCI for their choices.

The one point of discussion would have been whether to pick a 3rd spinner. But with Pandya available as a 4th seamer, India have the option of playing 2 spinners. I won’t be surprised though if at some point, India play 5 seamers and just 1 spinner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2022

Dreams do come true 💙 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

Players sitting on the bench or missing from the squad keep getting better as the losses pile up for the team that’s playing… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 12, 2022

India’s #T20WorldCup2022 squad is pretty much as expected. No Shami, but he hasn’t been a part of the T20 plans of late. He’s named as a reserve. Good to see Bumrah & Harshal back. https://t.co/fuejkseRe3 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) September 12, 2022

You will surely get what you fucking deserves.!👏 Pant should be in the Guinness Book for being the most luckiest person on earth.#ICCT20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/Gi8ariLHND pic.twitter.com/6mclAp1TUg — uɐsɥ (@toneofnash_) September 12, 2022

Instead of going for the brave choices that the format demands, the selection committee has gone for the easier options.

On the bright side, these are all talented players and it’s about displaying it in the biggest stage.

Hoping for the best.#IndianCricketTeam #BCCI https://t.co/mjBKKsTqax — Aswin K (@NotionsofAswin) September 12, 2022

As expected Sanju Samson not included, even they did n’t consider him as standby. Left hand saved Pant😘 https://t.co/4yX1qdPwMw — Faisal Ameer (@faisalameer02) September 12, 2022

They could resist Samson inclusion and made sure they aren’t harsh on Hooda or Push the panic button on Pant after showing all the trust in the last 6 months or so. The T20I was vs Afg did give the hint that India will not drop Pant/Hooda but with all the noise around Samson 1⃣ https://t.co/huFy2ZtuN9 — Abhinandan Nahata (@khelgyani_abhi) September 12, 2022

Nobody had a lower average than Rishabh Pant in the first 50 innings for India. 54.0 – Kohli

40.7 – Rahul

32.2 – Dhoni

31.3 – Rohit

29.8 – Raina

28.0 – Yuvraj

27.9 – Dhawan

24.1 – Hardik

23.4 – Rishabh* Still pant is in the team with 23 avg But no Sanju in the team pic.twitter.com/zKy6F8dkVe — Dr.Sanakyan ⚕️ (@NGS_tweets) September 12, 2022

It means a lot for DK. He is so right in saying Dreams do come true. @DineshKarthik — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 12, 2022