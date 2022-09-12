27 C
Kolkata
Monday, September 12, 2022
Twitter Reacts To India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Announcement

83

Twitterverse shared their reaction as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on September 12, 2022, announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which will begin in October in Australia. The tournament will be played across seven cities down under and the hosts are the defending champions as well.

India didn’t have the best outings in the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2021 which was played in UAE. The Men in Blue side, then led by Virat Kohli crashed out in the league stage itself. India lost to Pakistan for the first time in World Cups, who handed them their maiden 10-wicket loss in T20Is, while New Zealand defeated them to put them out of contention for the semis.

India National Cricket Team (Image Credits: Twitter)
India National Cricket Team (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mohammad Shami Called Back In Reserves; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Return To Action

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022
Photo Credit: (ANI)

This time around, things have changed quite a bit as Rohit Sharma is the captain and Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the Indian unit and Virat Kohli has found his form back. Also, Hardik Pandya is back as the full all-rounder with his bowling abilities at their peak.

India will play their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India is part of group 2 in the tournament with teams like Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh in their pool.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo: Twitter)

While most of the team is similar to what played in the recent Asia Cup 2022, with Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Hooda retaining their places apart from the top three.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Akshar Patel, and Ravi Ashwin are the spinners. Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have been named part of the pace unit.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Twitter)

But the surprise was that Mohammad Shami was recalled to the T20I setup and has been named in the reserve player list along with Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer.

Here is the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

The Twitterverse was amazed and elated at the Indian squad that was announced for T20 World Cup 2022, and while some shared discontent at the exclusion of some players, others lauded the BCCI for their choices.

Also Read: India Squad For Australia T20Is Announced; Jasprit Bumrah And Harshal Patel Return

Here are some of the reactions:

 





