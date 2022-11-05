UAAP: Adamson escapes UST on Cedrick Manzano winner

MANILA, Philippines—Cedrick Manzano sneaked in a basket and sank the game-winning free throw with 7.1 seconds remaining to lift the Adamson Falcons past the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 56-55, on Saturday at the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Popping out of a screen, Manzano flashed in the paint and got the feed from Joaquin Jaymalin off the inbound before he got fouled as his shot trickled in that completed the Falcons’ reversal from 19 points down.

“We just managed to find ways. We have nowhere to go, UST played with a lot of confidence and we really struggled,” said Adamson coach Nash Racela after the Falcons picked up their fourth win in nine games despite missing two key players.

Jerom Lastimosa, Adamson’s high-scoring playmaker, sprained his right ankle in a losing effort against UP while Vince Magbuhos hurt his right knee, prompting the coaching staff to bench them for one game.

Manzano came to the rescue by scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 rebounds while Lenda Douanga added nine points and 12 boards for the Falcons, who returned the favor after dropping the season-opener against the Tigers in the first round.

“We’re happy that we were able to get back at them. I just do hard every game and do my best,” said Manzano, who relentlessly battled the UST frontline around the rim with Douanga.

The Growling Tigers had two chances to win it, but JC Garing bungled a jumper from afar and Nic Cabanero missed an off-balanced, point-blank attempt where he thought he was fouled after securing the offensive board before time expired.

Cabanero paced the Tigers with 22 points, but went scoreless in the fourth quarter when the Falcons charged with an 18-3 tear through the efforts of JM Sabandal, Jed Colonia and Manzano.

The Tigers dropped to 1-8.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 56 — Manzano 19, Douanga 9, Torres 8, Jaymalin 6, Sabandal 4, Colonia 4, Barasi 4, Yerro 2, Hanapi 0, Flowers 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

UST 55 — Cabanero 22, Pangilinan 9, Manaytay 6, Manalang 5, Garing 5, Faye 3, Calimag 3, Duremdes 2, Lazarte 0, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0.

Quarters: 11-17, 19-31, 40-50, 56-55.

