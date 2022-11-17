Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeSportUAAP: Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa out for season with foot injury
Sport

UAAP: Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa out for season with foot injury

admin
By admin
0
43


Jerom Lastimosa Adamson UAAP Season 85

Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Jerom Lastimosa is out for the remainder of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament as he continues to recover from a dislocated right foot.

The Adamson guard bared on Thursday that he is still out at least for two weeks.

“Two weeks pa. Di na ako aabot,” said Lastimosa after Adamson’s 81-78 loss to La Salle at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din. Magpapa-PRP ako bukas. Sayang nga eh,” he added. 

(I still need two weeks. I won’t make it. There’s a tear and bone bruise. I will undergo PRP tomorrow.)

Lastimosa averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists before suffering the injury against University of the Philippines.

Despite the heartbreaking loss to La Salle, Lastimosa still praised his teammates for putting up a gallant stand.

“I’m just happy because everyone is stepping up,” Lastimosa said in Filipino. “I hope they keep on doing their best for Adamson even if I won’t make it.”

Adamson is currently holding a 4-6 record with four elimination games remaining.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Karan Johar And Farah Khan All Set To Host IIFA Rocks 2023, Checkout Video To Know Who All Will Perform
Next article
Tara Sutaria is Wearing Dior Bikini Set Worth Rs 91,061 See Viral Photos
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

Sport

UAAP: Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa out for season with foot injury

admin
By admin
0
43


Jerom Lastimosa Adamson UAAP Season 85

Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Jerom Lastimosa is out for the remainder of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament as he continues to recover from a dislocated right foot.

The Adamson guard bared on Thursday that he is still out at least for two weeks.

“Two weeks pa. Di na ako aabot,” said Lastimosa after Adamson’s 81-78 loss to La Salle at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din. Magpapa-PRP ako bukas. Sayang nga eh,” he added. 

(I still need two weeks. I won’t make it. There’s a tear and bone bruise. I will undergo PRP tomorrow.)

Lastimosa averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists before suffering the injury against University of the Philippines.

Despite the heartbreaking loss to La Salle, Lastimosa still praised his teammates for putting up a gallant stand.

“I’m just happy because everyone is stepping up,” Lastimosa said in Filipino. “I hope they keep on doing their best for Adamson even if I won’t make it.”

Adamson is currently holding a 4-6 record with four elimination games remaining.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Karan Johar And Farah Khan All Set To Host IIFA Rocks 2023, Checkout Video To Know Who All Will Perform
Next article
Tara Sutaria is Wearing Dior Bikini Set Worth Rs 91,061 See Viral Photos
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677