UAAP: Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa out for season with foot injury

MANILA, Philippines — Jerom Lastimosa is out for the remainder of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament as he continues to recover from a dislocated right foot.

The Adamson guard bared on Thursday that he is still out at least for two weeks.

“Two weeks pa. Di na ako aabot,” said Lastimosa after Adamson’s 81-78 loss to La Salle at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din. Magpapa-PRP ako bukas. Sayang nga eh,” he added.

(I still need two weeks. I won’t make it. There’s a tear and bone bruise. I will undergo PRP tomorrow.)

Lastimosa averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists before suffering the injury against University of the Philippines.

Despite the heartbreaking loss to La Salle, Lastimosa still praised his teammates for putting up a gallant stand.

“I’m just happy because everyone is stepping up,” Lastimosa said in Filipino. “I hope they keep on doing their best for Adamson even if I won’t make it.”

Adamson is currently holding a 4-6 record with four elimination games remaining.

Read Next