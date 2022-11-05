UAAP: Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa, Vince Magbuhos out vs UST

MANILA, Philippines—Adamson will be without Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos against University of Santo Tomas on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Falcons coach Nash Racela bared that Lastimosa suffered a dislocated right foot, while Magbuhos is still seeking a second opinion on his right knee injury.

“We’re hoping they could recover during the break. Both Jerom and Vince are big part of our offense and we’re praying for their speedy recovery,” said Racela as the UAAP will take a Fiba break starting next week.

Both sustained their injuries in a 91-70 loss to University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

Lastimosa stepped on JD Cagulangan’s foot in the final quarter, while Magbuhos got hurt after Malick Diouf landed on him in the third.

Lastimosa has been leading the way for Adamson, averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, while Magbuhos is norming 7.9 points, 5.3 boards, and 2.5 dimes per game.

The Falcons, who own a 3-5 record, seek to avenge their first-round loss to the Growling Tigers, 69-60, without their star pair.

