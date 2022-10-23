Sunday, October 23, 2022
UAAP: Ateneo pulls away in 2nd half to beat UE

Dave Ildefonso Ateneo Blue Eagles UAAP

Ateneo swingman Dave Ildefonso goes for a reverse layup against University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

ANTIPOLO CITY—Ateneo caught University of East off guard in a blistering assault after emerging from the halftime dugout to prevail, 91-76, and stay within range of the leaders in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles quickly unloaded a 17-0 blitz right with Dave Ildefonso, Ange Kouame and Forthsky Padrigao doing heavy damage while leaving the Red Warriors without a single field goal in six minutes.

Ildefonso tallied 20 points after playing a vital role in that rough and tumble attack where Ateneo’s lead swelled to the point of no return to end the first-round eliminations carrying a second-best, 5-2 record.

“I think we played pretty good basketball today, especially in the second half. I’m pretty comfortable with where we’re at. We are getting better, we’re growing, we’re learning,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

Keeping the Blue Eagles on their toes at the onset, the Red Warriors suddenly got totally messed up, misfiring nine straight attempts, seven of them bungled from three-point range, that accelerated their fourth defeat in seven games.

Kyle Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan managed to put in 17 point apiece for the Warriors, who thrived on the three-point arc and only trailed by two at the half before they began shooting themselves in the foot.

“Coming from 0-14 (last season), it’s a big achievement for us already. But we cannot be satisfied with only three wins. If we want to be in the Final Four, these are the teams that we need to overcome,” said UE coach Jack Santiago.

The Warriors tried to slice down Ateneo’s 20-point bubble with Luis Villegas and Jalens Stevens finding their range again and Paranada doing his usual routine as facilitator, but the cut was already too deep to mend.

The Scores:

ATENEO 91 — Ildefonso 20, Ballungay 14, Padrigao 11, Andrade 11, Kouame 8, Lazaro 6, Garcia 6, Fornilos 4, Gomez 3, Koon 2, Chiu 2, Quitevis 2, Daves 2, Fetalvero 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.

UE 76 — Pagsanjan 17, K. Paranada 17, Villegas 10, Stevens 8, Remogat 6, Payawal 5, Alcantara 4, Sawat 2, Beltran 0, Antiporda 0, Guevarra 0.

Quarters: 21-21, 46-44, 65-50, 91-76.

