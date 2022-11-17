UAAP: Ateneo whips UST to stay in hunt for twice-to-beat

MANILA, Philippines—Ateneo kept itself within reach of the leaders, pulling away in the third quarter to manhandle University of Santo Tomas, 72-55, on Thursday in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles outscored the Tigers, 27-10, in the third quarter to grease their path to a seventh win in 10 games.

That put Ateneo at the coattails of National U in the race for the No. 2 spot in the Final Four.

Defending champion University of the Philippines continues to lead the pack with a 10-1 record.

An and-one play by Josh Lazaro gave Ateneo a 62-37 lead late in the third as the Blue Eagles kept themselves in play for a twice-to-beat bonus.

“We’re pretty happy with the result, obviously, not just the win,” Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said. “I thought we were cohesive in the game. Players knew what they were doing out there.”

BJ Andrade and Ange Kouame led Ateneo with 14 points each. Kouame, returning from a stint with Gilas Pilipinas, also had seven rebounds and three blocks.

“I think defensively, we were pretty good,” added Baldwin. “First quarter and third quarter, we only gave up 10 points. Those were key quarters. When you set the tone defensively, that really helps your cause.”

The Tigers, meanwhile continued their slide in the tournament, losing a ninth straight game after opening the season with a promising win.

Nic Cabanero was the lone bright spot for the Growling Tigers as he came through with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

