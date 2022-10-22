Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeSportUAAP: Bal Davis takes blame for UST's frustrating slide, urges other Tigers...
Sport

UAAP: Bal Davis takes blame for UST’s frustrating slide, urges other Tigers to step up

admin
By admin
0
34


UST Growling Tigers' head coach Bal David.

UST Growling Tigers’ head coach Bal David.
Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas coach Bal David urged the other Growling Tigers to step up as they have been heavily relying on Nic Cabanero amid a frustrating losing skid of six games in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Cabanero struggled from the field with 6-of-17 shooting to finish with 14 points against UP. Although he got some help from Adama Faye, who posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, the rest of the UST roster hardly contributed on offense as they also gave up 29 turnovers.

“Pag na-check si Nic, medyo ang dami naming hindi nag-se-step up sa points. Nag-aadjust pa rin kami doon. Adjustment after adjustment, pero ayaw eh. Wala kaming mapiga,” said David after UST suffered a lopsided 76-51 loss to defending champion University of the Philippines on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo

(When Nic gets checked, some of his teammates are not stepping up to contribute points. We’re adjusting when it comes to that. Adjustments after adjustments but we just can’t get things to work out.)

Cabanero, a sophomore guard, unleashed 33 points to kick off UST’s season with a 69-60 victory over Adamson. But the Tigers have since went on a losing skid ending the first round with a 1-6 record.

FULL RESPONSIBILITY

UST's Nic Cabanero.

UST’s Nic Cabanero. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

David admitted their first game was a bit of a lucky break when Cabanero pulled off a surprise, but he is taking the blame for their string of defeats.

“We’re a bit lucky against Adamson. We were not yet scouted and everything. When Nic got scouted, we were rattled. After our game against La Salle, these kids’ morale started to go down. On that part, we’re trying to regroup, but we failed. Meaning it’s our fault that we can’t help them to regroup. I’ll take full responsibility. I failed to push them forward,” said the rookie Tigers coach in Filipino

Amid the frustrating string of losses, David vowed to address their lapses in the second round starting next week.

“Hopefully this second round, we will be able to adjust. I’ll just use this experience. The negative sides, just leave it to the coaches. I want my players to start fresh again come second round, fresh again. The negatives and everything, we’ll take it,” the former UST star-turned-coach said. 

“Knowing we just started, at least they are still doing their best with one month, two month preparation when I got the job. But we have to work together. The coaching staff, we’ll take all the blame. The kids, please spare them,” he added.

As a former Tiger, David understands the frustration of their supporters with their current standing but he hopes to give them better results in the final round of eliminations.

“We can’t blame them because I am also an alumna. I used to watch games before. Every loss breaks our hearts, so I understand. It’s sad. But we still have believers. We’ll grab the ones who still trust us. Maybe we can get some wins next round,” David said.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleRegister For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here
Next articleICAI CA Foundation Mock Test 2022 From November 1; Check Schedule Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677