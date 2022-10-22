UAAP: Bal Davis takes blame for UST’s frustrating slide, urges other Tigers to step up

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas coach Bal David urged the other Growling Tigers to step up as they have been heavily relying on Nic Cabanero amid a frustrating losing skid of six games in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Cabanero struggled from the field with 6-of-17 shooting to finish with 14 points against UP. Although he got some help from Adama Faye, who posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, the rest of the UST roster hardly contributed on offense as they also gave up 29 turnovers.

“Pag na-check si Nic, medyo ang dami naming hindi nag-se-step up sa points. Nag-aadjust pa rin kami doon. Adjustment after adjustment, pero ayaw eh. Wala kaming mapiga,” said David after UST suffered a lopsided 76-51 loss to defending champion University of the Philippines on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo

(When Nic gets checked, some of his teammates are not stepping up to contribute points. We’re adjusting when it comes to that. Adjustments after adjustments but we just can’t get things to work out.)

Cabanero, a sophomore guard, unleashed 33 points to kick off UST’s season with a 69-60 victory over Adamson. But the Tigers have since went on a losing skid ending the first round with a 1-6 record.

FULL RESPONSIBILITY

David admitted their first game was a bit of a lucky break when Cabanero pulled off a surprise, but he is taking the blame for their string of defeats.

“We’re a bit lucky against Adamson. We were not yet scouted and everything. When Nic got scouted, we were rattled. After our game against La Salle, these kids’ morale started to go down. On that part, we’re trying to regroup, but we failed. Meaning it’s our fault that we can’t help them to regroup. I’ll take full responsibility. I failed to push them forward,” said the rookie Tigers coach in Filipino

Amid the frustrating string of losses, David vowed to address their lapses in the second round starting next week.

“Hopefully this second round, we will be able to adjust. I’ll just use this experience. The negative sides, just leave it to the coaches. I want my players to start fresh again come second round, fresh again. The negatives and everything, we’ll take it,” the former UST star-turned-coach said.

“Knowing we just started, at least they are still doing their best with one month, two month preparation when I got the job. But we have to work together. The coaching staff, we’ll take all the blame. The kids, please spare them,” he added.

As a former Tiger, David understands the frustration of their supporters with their current standing but he hopes to give them better results in the final round of eliminations.

“We can’t blame them because I am also an alumna. I used to watch games before. Every loss breaks our hearts, so I understand. It’s sad. But we still have believers. We’ll grab the ones who still trust us. Maybe we can get some wins next round,” David said.

Read Next