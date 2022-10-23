UAAP: Dave Ildefonso, BJ Andrade rise to Tab Baldwin’s challenge in Ateneo win

MANILA, Philippines — Challenged by their coach Tab Baldwin, Dave Ildefonso and BJ Andrade proved they are capable leaders after lifting Ateneo over University of the East on Sunday.

Ildefonso said Baldwin lit the fire in their bellies after calling the two of them out as “lazy leaders” in practice on the eve of the Blue Eagles’ game against the Red Warriors.

“Coach Tab in practice. He pulled us together, BJ and I, and he just really talked about how pivotal we are, and he called us lazy leaders. Lazy leaders. And you know, I’ve always kind of tried to be the lead-by-example kind of player, and I think BJ is like that too. But coach Tab pulled us in and talked to us and said that won’t work for this team,” said Ildefonso after showing the way for Ateneo with 20 points and four rebounds.

The second-generation player, who is the son of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso, added that Baldwin’s talk inspired both of them to be better leaders.

“We had a talk, BJ and I, and we tried to make that transition and hopefully through these next practices, through these next games, we’ll be better leaders in the eyes of the great coach Tab,” Ildefonso said.

Ildefonso and Andrade led a second-half surge by Ateneo with Andrade delivering 11 points built on three triples that went with eight rebounds and three assists.

Baldwin liked how his two veterans rose to the occasion.

“Actually, not to take away from BJ, because I thought he did have an outstanding game. But he and Dave, both as the wings in this game, were going to be pivotal, the way that UE plays, and the way our systems work,” said the Kiwi-American mentor.

“Both of them got it going today, and you could see in their eyes. Because I really believe in these two guys a lot, and they’re so important for our team,” he added.

But more than proving themselves as leaders, Ildefonso was proud of how the Blue Eagles worked as one unit, as most of their players contributed, especially Kai Ballungay and Forthsky Padrigao, in their 91-76 romp of the Red Warriors to finish the first round in solo third place with a 5-2 record.

“I’m really happy, ’cause we got our bench guys, our third group was able to play. I think that’s much more fulfilling, and I’m very happy to see that,” Ildefonso said. “That’s how we jell more as a team, and just seeing those guys pour their hearts out in the game and getting the minutes that they deserve, ’cause they just keep on working every single day in our practices. They’re our scout team and they just give everything they have.”

“We tried to just share the ball more, get to good spots, and get great opportunities for us. Thankfully we made those shots, and thankfully, Kai played really well, too, today,” he added.

Read Next