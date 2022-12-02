UAAP: Falcons focusing on what they can ‘control’ vs Archers as injuries hound both teams

MANILA, Philippines—Adamson will welcome La Salle in their playoff for the last Final Four berth on Sunday without any excuses.

The fact that the Green Archers have been dealing with the absence of Schonny Winston and key players occasionally is not something Falcons coach Nash Racela is dealing with lightly.

“It’s no secret, they’re (La Salle) not 100%, but whatever percentage they’re in will be welcome for us. Even AP (Manlapaz) is not 100%. He played but he was gassed,” Racela said after their 66-61 loss against Ateneo on Wednesday.

Like the Green Archers, Adamson is also playing with fatigued and hurt players like Manlapaz, Vince Magbuhos and Jerom Lastimosa, who is still not 100% healed from his ankle injury.

“Again, as we play more, longer minutes, the harder it is. The same thing with others. Vince, at least, today, he was able to help us in some ways,” he explained.

Winston, who was leading for the UAAP MVP award before missing several games, is still bothered by his calf injury.,

But for Racela, the main goal for his team to get the win is to focus on the controllable matters on their end.

“Our focus is the things we can control. That has been our message ever since. Two weeks ago, I told them I want them to still play in December. I want to coach in December. We’re playing December 4 and that’s what we wanted. It would be nice if it was already the Final Four, but it isn’t.”

Both teams will face off at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday to determine who will face Ateneo with a twice-to-win disadvantage.

The second and third seeds have been clinched with University of the Philippines facing National University with a twice-to-win advantage.

