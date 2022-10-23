UAAP: FEU gets ‘big confidence booster’ with upset of NU

ANTIPOLO CITY—L-Jay Gonzales sliced through the teeth of National University’s defense with 17.6 seconds remaining as Far Eastern University escaped with a 47-44 victory on Sunday night at the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Gonzales scooted past Steve Nash Enriquez off the dribble and scooped the shot that pegged the count and eventually nailed the second straight win of the Tamaraws after triumph eluded them in their first five outings.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without the trust of my coaches. It wasn’t for me, that shot was for my team,” said Gonzales, who earlier missed back-to-back jumpers before atoning for his mistakes with that layup.

The Bulldogs were about to stretch it into overtime, but John Figueroa accidentally lost his footing and was forced to give up the leather to Kean Baclaan, whose desperation heave near center court bounced off the glass and grazed the rim.

“It was a defensive game. We needed that defensive mindset coming into this game and it gave us the chance. But it’s a total team effort, not just LJ,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

Bryan Sajonia had 12 points for the Tamaraws, including a booming triple that shifted the momentum in their favor in the closing minutes, but it was the presence of Patrick Tchuente around the rim that helped make the difference.

Aside from keeping Omar John under control, Tchuente controlled the boards with 18 rebounds, half of them on the offensive end.

The Bulldogs absorbed their second defeat and tied the Ateneo Blue Eagles at second place (5-2) behind defending champion University of the Philippines (6-1).

“This (win) is a big confidence booster. It will make things easier to motivate our players. We’ve been playing well but more than that, it was our belief that we can compete with our present lineup,” said Racela.

The Scores:

FEU 47 — Sajonia 12, Gonzales 9, Bautista 9, Tchuente 6, Torres 6, Anonuevo 5, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0.

NU 44 — John 9, Clemente 8, Figueroa 8, Baclaan 6, Manansala 5, Malonzo 4, Minerva 3, Enriquez 1, Yu 0, Mahinay 0, Galinato 0, Tibayan 0, Padrones 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 22-26, 31-33, 47-44.

