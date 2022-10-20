UAAP: FEU Tamaraws look sustain momentum from much-needed first win

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University coach Olsen Racela hopes to build on their morale-boosting first win after ending a five-game skid in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

After the Tamaraws were doomed to their worst start in the Final Four era at 0-5, Racela reminded his team to just keep on working hard.

“I told them, it’s not what happens to you, it’s what happens in you that matters. Even we’re on a losing streak, I told them to stay positive and eventually, if we work hard, it will soon pay off,” the FEU coach said.

It finally paid off for FEU as it earned its first win of the season after dominating University of Santo Tomas, 75-60, on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Bryan Sajonia, who showed the way with 23 points on perfect 9-of-9 two-point shooting, is grateful how Racela kept them confident despite the string of frustrating losses.

“Coach Olsen told us to stay confident with all our shots and trust each other. We can’t be selfish like what we did last game. Because of our losing streak, we have to remain solid as a team,” said Sajonia in Filipino.

Sajonia also thanked their fans who stayed up late at the venue to cheer for them, which gave them a huge boost.

“FEU community’s support had a great effect on us. For us, it’s the break that we need for our upcoming games,” he said.

Besides Sajonia, L-Jay Gonzales and Xyrus Torres scored 17 points each in a show of the Tamaraws’ collective effort, which they lacked in their previous matches.

“Everyone really showed up and played. In the past games, only a few contributed. It’s really a collective effort from the team and the losing streak had a different effect on our morale. Still, I’m proud of this team because they never gave up. Hopefully, it helps us, especially with our morale and confidence,” Racela said.

FEU tries to sustain its momentum against the No.1 seed National University (5-1) on Sunday at Ynares Center Antipolo.

“This UAAP season, anything can happen. Any team can beat any team. So it’s a good balance of competition. We will try. I know that they’re playing really well but we’re hoping that we could ride the momentum of this win,” Racela said.

