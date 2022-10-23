Sunday, October 23, 2022
UAAP: Inspired by Jack Animam, NU Lady Bulldogs stay perfect

Tin Cayabyab NU Lady Bulldogs UAAP

National University’s Tin Cayabyab goes for a basket against FEU in the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — With former National University star Jack Animam in attendance, the Lady Bulldogs completed a first-round sweep as they dominated the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 67-44, in the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tin Cayabyab, once again, delivered for NU with 23 points and 10 rebounds to earn their 103rd straight win and remained on top of the standings with a 7-0 record.

“The challenge tonight was to finish the first round strong, and the right way. I thought we struggled offensively at the start of the game, we couldn’t find our rhythm early on. But I thought also we played good defense versus FEU, probably because Jack is here,” said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan.

“Jack is the anchor of our defense back in the day. My players were inspired with Jack around, to play defense.”

Jack Animam NU Lady Bulldogs UAAP

Jack Animam watches her former team National University in the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament at Ynares Center in Antipolo. UAAP PHOTO

Mikka Cacho was also a key factor with 12 points as the Lady Bulldogs had 32 points from their bench, unlike the Lady Tams, who only had 12 from their second unit.

Princess Jumuad led FEUwith 14 points while Danica Pacia had five points and 13 rebounds only for their team to fall to a 2-5 record.

Meanwhile, Ateneo banked on the double-double performances of Jhazmin Joson and Sarah Makanjuola in beating University of the East, 73-62.

Joson flirted with a triple-double as she had 20 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block, while Makanjuola posted 17 points, 21 boards, and seven blocks as the Blue Eagles improved to 4-3 at the end of the the first round.

“I wanna give kudos to coach Ai (Lebornio). She really came up with a good game plan against us,” said Ateneo coach LA Mumar. “I think this was (UE’s) best game in the UAAP. That team is well-coached so all kudos to them. We were in a rush. Finally, in the last five minutes, we were able to settle down and create some space.”

Ateneo unleashed an 18-5 run capped by Sandra Villacruz’s basket off Joson’s assist to pull away, 71-55, with 2:06 remaining and never looked back.

Kacey Dela Rosa missed her second consecutive game but others stepped up with  LJ Miranda and Sandra Villacruz chipping in 14 and 13 points, respectively. Ylyssa Eufemiano added seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

UE ended the round winless in seven games with Joyce Terrinal leading the way with 14 points. Pauline Anastacio had 11 points, while Kamba Kone added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Scores:

First game:

Ateneo (73) – Joson 20, Makanjuola 17, Miranda 14, Villacruz 13, Eufemiano 7, Calago 2, Nieves 0, Navarro 0, Penaranda 0, Fetalvero 0, Angala 0, Cruza 0, Perez 0.

UE (62) – Terrinal 14, Anastacio 11, Kone 10, Caraig 9, Lorena 7, Nama 5, Paule 5, Sajol 1, Zamudio 0, Silva 0, Gervacio 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 36-29, 51-45, 73-62.

Second game:

NU (67) – Cayabyab 23, Cacho 12, Surada 7, Talas 6, Clarin 5, Edimo Tiky 4, Solis 4, Bartolo 3, Fabruada 2, Canuto 1, Betanio 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0, Villareal 0, Dimaunahan 0.

FEU (44) – Jumuad 14, Taguiam 9, Pacia 5, Aquino 4, Delos Santos 3, Go 3, Paras 3, Lopez 2, Geabroso 1, Salvani 0, Samonte 0, Obien 0.

