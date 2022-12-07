UAAP: Jeff Napa moved to tears as NU Bulldogs shed ‘losers’ tag with valiant run

MANILA, Philippines—National University may have been eliminated from the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball championship tournament but coach Jeff Napa is nothing but proud of his boys.

After the Bulldogs’ 69-61 loss to the University of the Philippines on Wednesday that ended their campaign, an emotional Napa appeared in front of the media to express gratitude for his squad.

“I’m very proud that we turned things around. Before we were losers, now we’re winners. Although we came up short, they really proved to others that they are not losers anymore,” said Napa before bursting into tears.

NU reached the Final Four for the first time in seven years, finished the elimination with a 9-5 record.

“It’s a good run because nobody expected us to be in this situation. Maybe next year, we should be ready. They will now look at us as contenders,” Napa said.

The Bulldogs faced an uphill battle against the defending champion in the Final Four as they had to fight with a twice-to-win disadvantage as the third seed.

But Napa believed they had a good shot at winning the game before UP went on a game-deciding 11-0 run including a clutch triple from JD Cagulangan.

J3 CAGULANGAN WATCH: JD Cagulangan knocks down a triple to extend the lead to five, 66-61, with 53.3 ticks remaining in the game. | @MeloFuertesINQ pic.twitter.com/9stXVVgElA — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) December 7, 2022

“We were two minutes away from stealing the game but hats off to UP for their experience and championship composure, that’s why they’re the defending champions,” he said.

In the Bulldogs’ last game of the season, John Figueroa was the main man with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. Kean Baclaan, the recruit from UST, chipped in 14 points in a losing effort.

Heading into next season, the Bulldogs will miss the services of Jonas Tibayan and Germy Mahinay.

“We’re sad but not totally disappointed. We’re just sad that our run ended early. We’ll bounce back next year.”

UAAP Final Four: NU Bulldogs NU’s John Lloyd Clemente and coach Jeff Napa turn emotional after being eliminated by UP in the Final Four. #UAAPSeason85 | Rommel Fuertes/Inquirer Sports Posted by Inquirer Sports on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

