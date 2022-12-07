UAAP: Jerom Lastimosa admits ‘not satisfied’ with collegiate career with Final Four exit

MANILA, Philippines—Still uncertain if he’s playing in UAAP Season 86, Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa said he is not entirely satisfied with his collegiate career.

Lastimosa ended Season 85 with 10 points on a lowly 26.7 percent shooting clip from the field as the Falcons ended their season with a Final Four loss to top-seed Ateneo.

But the star guard was proud of how they reached the Final Four with their backs against the wall.

“What we did as a team was not easy. Before we went to the Final Four, we had to go through a lot. Last five games, all of those were do-or-die,” Lastimosa said after the Falcons took a 81-60 beating from Ateneo on Wednesday.

However, when asked about his thoughts on his collegiate stint as a whole, the playmaker showed dismay, saying he has not reached the team’s goal yet.

“I’m not really satisfied. We didn’t achieve the main goal, which is to reach the finals, but coach told us to be proud of ourselves, always. Be proud of all things you did in the seasons,” said Lastimosa.

Lastimosa, was, however, non-committal when he was asked if he would play next season.

Instead, coach Nash Racela lauded his team leader and said the public has not seen the “best” of Lastimosa just yet.

“This is his time so I’m not surprised with how he’s played. That’s the type of person Jerom is. He’ll get better. You haven’t seen the best of him yet,” the head coach said.

For the season, Lastimosa averaged 14.8 markers, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Racela and his top player steered Adamson to a 7-7 record in the elimination round.