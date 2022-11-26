UAAP: Jerom Lastimosa keeps faith amid shooting slump to win it for Adamson

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa never lost his confidence even if he missed his first four shots in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch against the semifinals-bound National University in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

The flamboyant guard, who is playing through a right foot injury, kept faith knowing the countless hours he’s spent during practice will eventually pay off.

And it did as he sank the game-winning triple with 5.5 seconds left to lift the Falcons over the Bulldogs, 64-63, and stay in the semis hunt on Saturday.

“I never gave up on my last shot. I think I also deserved what happened because I practice my shots every day, every morning, lunch, and dinner,” said Lastimosa, who was holding back his tears during the postgame presser.

Adamson coach Nash Racela wasn’t able to call a timeout in their last possession and left the outcome of the game on their main man, who didn’t let them down.

“There was no instruction from my end. Sila lang ‘yung dumiskarte. Ang sabi ko lang [to Jerom], bahala ka na. Sa’yo na. ‘Yun ang sabi ko, ‘no, sa’yo na,” Racela said. (They are the ones who took matters into their own hands. I told Jerom, it’s up to you. You take it [the shot].)

The 24-year-old Lastimosa was glad to repay the trust of his coach and keep his team in the fight for a Final Four slot with a 7-6 record, needing to win their last elimination game against Ateneo on Wednesday.

“I’m happy because coach continues to trust me in crucial situations. I don’t want to miss that opportunity for us. So I grabbed it and embraced my responsibility,” said Lastimosa, who finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

“We have a chance to make it to the Final Four. If you will look at our last four games, we really played well. We have one more game, one more push just to make it to the Final Four,” he added.

Racela is also determined to steer the Falcons to the semis and defy the odds with an all-important victory over the Blue Eagles.

“Actually, a lot of people are counting us out already, because they want La Salle to make it to the Final Four. I don’t know, maybe they’re anticipating Ateneo No. 1 and La Salle No. 4 for the semis,” Racela said. “I know how people think. We want to counter that. That’s actually our goal. Expectation and reality are always different.”

“We’ll give our best, just like every game. Hopefully, when we play November 30, we really bring our absolute best,” he added.

