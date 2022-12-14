UAAP: Kevin Quiambao returning to La Salle with goal of winning title next season

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle’s young star Kevin Quiambao has committed to return to the Green Archers as they try to redeem themselves in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The newly-crowned rookie of the year Quiambao shot down the speculations that he wasn’t returning to the Green Archers after failing to live up to the expectations this Season 85.

“Babalik ako for Season 86. Nakausap ko na naman lahat ng La Salle. Ayun nga, ‘yung goal namin na mag-champion next season, kailangan ko ibalik ‘yung crown sa Taft,” said Quiambao after receiving his award.

(I’ll come back for Season 86. I already talk to La Salle [coaches and officials]. Our goal is to win the championship next season. I need to bring back the crown to Taft.)

The 6-foot-8 forward sparked speculations after posting an Instagram story with a caption of: “See you maybe next season!” after La Salle lost to Adamson in the playoff for the No.4 seed.

Quiambao missed the last two games of the Green Archers as he was placed under health and safety protocols.

“This season was a roller coaster ride. We had a lot of injuries and faced a lot of challenges. We failed to reach our goal,” he said in Filipino. “We’ll try to get the championship next season and be healthy.”

The top rookie, who averaged 11.23 points, 6.54 rebounds, 3.23 assists, and 1.08 steals in the elimination round, believes he met the expectations in his rookie year.

“For me, I met the expectations. This is a big achievement for me and a huge morale booster coming to the next season. I’m happy to receive this individual award, but sad because we didn’t get the championship, which was our goal,” Quiambao said.

The Gilas cadet offered his award to his teammates.

“Credit to my teammate because they helped me play better this season,” Quiambao said.

