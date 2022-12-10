UAAP: Lacking big-stage experience, Adamson ‘stunned’ by Final Four crowd in loss to Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines—The lack of Final Four experience doomed Adamson in their clash against Ateneo on Wednesday, coach Nash Racela said.

After surviving La Salle in the playoffs for the number four spot, the Soaring Falcons faltered against a more composed Blue Eagles team.

“I told them they have to get used to the big stage. I felt some of the players got stunned by the crowd like Ateneo’s, it wasn’t easy. Even when we played La Salle in the knockout, a lot of guys got tired early,” said Racela after an 81-60 beatdown at the hands of Ateneo.

“They have to get used to it. Final Four is always a destination for us so they have to get used to the big stage,” he added.

Playing with more poise, the Blue Eagles shot 49.1 percent from the field including a blistering 57.1 percent shooting clip from the three-point area.

The Falcons, on the other hand, shot only 33.8 percent from the field including 4-of-23 from downtown.

Even Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa struggled mightily on the offensive end.

Lastimosa only scored 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting from the field, missing all of his seven attempts from distance.

Despite the loss, Racela remained in high spirits.

“Just getting to this point is really commendable. We’ll look back, review, see what we have to fix and the right things we did. we’ll have to improve in every department,” said Racela.

After a stellar season with Adamson, Lastimosa is still uncertain if he’ll be back next year.

The Falcons, though, have new players coming in including Eli Ramos and Kenji Cañete.

Racela also confirmed Aaron Fermin’s inclusion in next year’s lineup after he sat out Season 85 due to a knee injury.

