Sunday, December 11, 2022
UAAP: Left open, Harold Alarcon makes Ateneo pay with crucial 3s for UP

UP Fighting Maroons' Harold Alarcon in Game 1 of the UAAP men's basketball finals. –UAAP PHOTO

UP Fighting Maroons' Harold Alarcon in Game 1 of the UAAP men's basketball finals. –UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Harold Alarcon rose to the occasion and hit two crucial triples that sparked University of the Philippines’ big run midway in the fourth en route to a 72-66 win that pushed the Fighting Maroons closer to the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball championship on Sunday.

When Ateneo cut it down to a two-point deficit in the payoff period, 58-56, Alarcon stopped the bleeding with a corner three from Zavier Lucero’s block on Chris Koon’s dunk and capped a 10-2 run with a stepback triple to beat the shot clock and give UP a 10-point lead, 68-58, with 4:39 left.

“Honestly siguro, hindi naman yung first option ko yung pag-score. Nagkataon lang na open ako so tinake ko lang, yun lang yung goal ni Coach Gold, pag open ka, tira mo. Tapos yung pangalawang three points ko naman, wala na siyang shot clock, so, tinira ko nalang. Tapos naka-shoot,” said Alarcon.

(Honestly, it wasn’t my first option to score. It just so happened that I was open so I took it. And coach Goldwin [Monteverde]’s goal is to shoot when you are open. It was my second three-pointer, so I just shot the ball because the shot clock was expiring. It just went in.)

In front of 18,211 fans, Alarcon was glad to embrace his role and help his team with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Fighting Maroons moved closer to their second straight title, which they try to clinch on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“For us, winning game 1 is a huge factor for us. We really need to win game 1 to get momentum heading to the next match,” he said in Filipino.

But just like his teammates and coaches, Alarcon vows to stay focused and get the job done in Game 2.

“Expect us to give our all. We will do whatever it takes to get it in Game 2. We want to win back-to-back championships to give our graduating players a fitting exit,” he said.

UAAP Season 85: UP Fighting Maroons

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde talks about their 72-66 victory over Ateneo with Zavier Lucero and Harold Alarcon stepping up in Finals Game 1 to move on the cusp of winning another UAAP title.

Posted by Inquirer Sports on Sunday, December 11, 2022

