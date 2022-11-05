UAAP: NU battles back to fend off FEU

MANILA, Philippines—National University crawled from a deep hole before turning back Far Eastern University, 71-60, on Saturday at the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Patrick Yu poured 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half when the Bulldogs made a torrid run from 19 points down to solidify their grip of solo second with a 7-3 record before the league enters a long respite.

“We’re lucky enough to make a comeback. We didn’t give up, got the momentum and found a way to win,” said NU coach Jeff Napa after the Bulldogs notched a second straight win following a crucial victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Bryan Sajonia fired four threes and compiled a career-high 27 points and Xyrus Torres added 10 for the Tamaraws, who saw their advantage dwindle after the Bulldogs unloaded 20 consecutive points without matching them.

“We saw in this game that we wanted it more. All 16 of us (on the bench) can step up anytime. I just waited for a chance to show what I can do out there,” said Yu, whose jumper and three gave them a comfortable eight-point cushion inside the final two minutes.

Jhon Lloyd Clemente made sure there won’t be an FEU comeback after drilling a three with 36.9 seconds remaining.

“There will be no rest for us during the break. We won two straight, but we have to continue working,” said Napa.

The Tamaraws’ four-game win streak ended and fell to 4-6.

“We lost, but I just look at the positives. We’ll use the break to get better,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

The Scores:

NU 71 — Yu 15, Manansala 12, Clemente 11, Figueroa 10, Baclaan 7, Palacielo 6, John 2, Malonzo 2, Minerva 2, Padrones 2, Tibayan 2, Enriquez 0, Galinato 0, Mahinay 0.

FEU 60 — Sajonia 27, Torres 10, Sleat 9, Tchuente 8, Tempra 5, Sandagon 1, Alforque 0, Anonuevo 0, Bautista 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0.

Quarters: 15-20, 26-38, 48-52, 71-60.

