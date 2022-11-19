UAAP: NU Lady Bulldogs claim twice-to-beat with rout of UST

MANILA, Philippines — Mikka Cacho led the balanced attack of National University to dominate University of Santo Tomas, 87-64, and secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament on Saturday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Cacho posted 23 points and 13 rebounds, keeping the Lady Bulldogs unbeaten in 12 games — two wins away from another outright trip to the Finals — and earning their 108th straight victory.

“When (Cacho) came in, she gave the spark for our team to really bounce back in the game,” said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan. “She was huge dun pa lang sa unang pasok niya. She had the energy. She had the will, Mikka Cacho, being the captain of this team. She led us towards that comeback.”

Angel Surada also shone with 14 points, 12 boards, three steals, and two assists. Camille Clarin chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and four dimes, while Ann Pingol and Tin Cayabyab added 10.

The Tigresses kept the defending champions within four, 62-58, early in the fourth. But the Lady Bulldogs unloaded a blistering 17-3 run capped by Clarin to pull away with a 79-61 spread in the final 3:46 of the game.

“I thought we started this game very, very flat. Give credit also to UST for starting super strongly in this game,” said Dimaunahan. “But I have to give credit to our ladies for not folding up and stepping up to the challenge.”

Tacky Tacatac’s 29-point explosion went for naught as the Growling Tigresses’ three-game winning streak got snapped, falling to 9-3 in third place. Eka Soriano had 11 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, La Salle routed University of the Philippines, 86-67, to tighten its grip of second place with a 10-2 record.

Bettina Binaohan led the Lady Archers’ collective effort with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Bea Dalisay had 15 points and five dimes. Lee Sario also scored 15, while Fina Niantcho Tchuido posted 12 markers and 13 boards.

“They really played well. They really played their hearts out. Even if we’re without our head coach Cholo. The system he instilled was still executed well,” said La Salle assistant coach JR Aquino as he called the shots for the team without Cholo Villanueva, who is with Batangas-Embassy Chill in the MPBL Southern Division Finals.

UP slid to fifth place with a 5-7 record as Christie Bariquit led the charge with 18 points and six rebounds. Kaye Pesquera chipped in 14 points, while Justine Domingo flirted with a triple-double with nine points, 10 boards, and eight assists with three steals.

Earlier, Ateneo snapped a three-game skid with Sarah Makanjuola posting 22 points and 10 rebounds to oust Far Eastern University, 67-50, and improve to 6-6.

The Blue Eagles also banked on Junize Calago, who had 15 points, as well as Jhazmine Joson tallying 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. LJ Miranda had seven points and 12 boards as Kacey Dela Rosa only had points and four rebounds in 14:47 of playing time after getting four fouls in the first half.

FEU was eliminated after absorbing its fourth straight loss, falling to a 2-10 record after coach Bert Flores was ejected at the 6:09 mark of the final period with his second technical foul.

Queenie Aquino led the Lady Tamaraws with 10 points and eight rebounds.



In a no-bearing match between two eliminated teams, Adamson University earned a lopsided 82-59 victory over the winless University of the East.

Victoria Adeshina led the Lady Falcons with 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Rose Dampios poured in 16 points, five boards, five assists, and five steals to end their team’s two-game skid and rise to a 4-8 card.

UE remained winless in 12 games despite Kamba Kone’s 18 points, 16 rebounds, six steals, and two assists.

