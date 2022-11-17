UAAP: NU makes it three in a row with win over UE

MANILA, Philippines—National University fended off University of the East’s late rally, 70-61, to secure at least a playoff for a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

Holding a two-point lead, the Bulldogs scored seven unanswered points capped by Steve Nash Enriquez’s three-pointer with 1:31 to go.

PJ Palacielo provided the crucial baskets, scoring eight of his 10 points in the last four minutes and six seconds of the game. Palacielo made all of his five shots from the field in just a little over eight minutes on the floor.

“Right now, we’re not thinking about the Final Four. What we’re thinking about is how we can sustain our position in the standings,” said NU coach Jeff Napa in Filipino.

“Coming to whatever will happen in the next round, we need to level up because we can’t just be satisfied with our performance in the eliminations.”

John Lloyd Clemente also got 10 points, while Jake Figueroa and John Galinato had nine points apiece. Omar John chimed in eight points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

NU upped its record to 8-3, notching its third-straight win to stay in second place while UE slipped to 4-7 in seventh place.

Gani Stevens led the Red Warriors with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Scores:

NU 70 – Palacielo 10, Clemente 10, Figueroa 9, Galinato 9, John 8, Malonzo 7, Enriquez 6, Manansala 5, Baclaan 2, Yu 2, Mahinay 2, Minerva 0, Padrones 0.

UE 61 – Stevens 14, Villegas 13, Payawal 12, Pagsanjan 7, N. Paranada 6, K. Paranada 5, Sawat 4, Tulabut 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Gilbuena 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 35-24, 48-39, 70-61.

