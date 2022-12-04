UAAP: Schonny Winston says he has torn–not strained–calf as he watches La Salle exit from stands

MANILA, Philippines — Schonny Winston was not on La Salle’s bench during its do-or-die playoff game against playoff as he spent his final UAAP season from the stands with his father on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Winston, who was the Season 85 first-round top scorer before suffering from a calf injury, quoted a report stating “he cannot come with the team.”

“Calf strain lol? … a torn calf. I will always support my brothers whether I’m allowed on the bench or have to buy tickets to the game. Can’t stop my love for them,” tweeted Winston after La Salle’s 80-76 loss to Adamson.

The two-and-through guard missed four games and only played a total of 22 seconds in the last three games of the second round. Despite missing the chance to help in the win-or-go-home game, he expressed his gratitude to the team.

“Thank you, La Salle. I will always be an Archer at heart. Few know but I suffered a Torn Calf after the first round and been trying to make a recovery ever since but I guess it wasn’t quick enough… wish I could have competed – Love yall thanks for the support!!” he wrote.

La Salle coach Derick Pumaren refused to give comment about the report, saying the school will come out with a statement.

“Well, I have no comment on that. I think in due time, La Salle will come out with a statement regarding that,” Pumaren said.

“It’s internal with us right now. Let’s just keep it that way.”

But Pumaren said Winston was cleared to train and play without restrictions.

“Yes, yes. He was cleared to train without restrictions. He was cleared to play without restrictions,” he said.

It has been Pumaren’s problem all season long as he missed players in most of their games, missing Michael Phillips due to dizziness and headaches and Kevin Quiambao, who entered the health and safety protocols, in their last two games.

Read Next