UAAP: ‘Shot from heaven’: CJ Austria’s winner shoots La Salle past Adamson

MANILA, Philippines—CJ Austria drained the buzzer-beating triple to lift La Salle over Adamson, 81-78, to end its four-game skid in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Austria’s last-second shot from the left wing capped the Green Archers’ 11-4 run.

“I’ve been telling the boys we can’t lose our poise out there. The shot from CJ there, it was a shot from heaven,” said La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren, who did not have the services of MVP frontrunner Deschon Winston.

“We worked hard for it. Gonna give it to Adamson even though Lastimosa and Magbuhos didn’t play they still played well,” the second-year Green Archers head coach continued.

The Green Archers improved to 4-6 to join UE, Far Eastern University, and Adamson in a four-way logjam for fourth.

Austria finished with 16 points while Ben Phillips added 14 points built on three triples that went with nine rebounds. Mike Phillips also scored 14 points on top of 10 rebounds and three steals.

Mark Nonoy shot poorly from the field going 1-of-8 but still had eight points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Falcons, who played without two of their key cogs in Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos, drew 19 points and five assists from Joshua Yerro. Aaron Flowers added 15 points and five rebounds.

Lastimosa and Magbuhos missed their second consecutive game due to injuries.

The Scores:

La Salle 81 — Austria 16, Phillips M. 14, Phillips B. 14, Nonoy 8, Quiambao 8, Abadam 6, Nwankwo 6, Nelle 5, Estacio 4, Macalalag 0, Cortez 0, Manuel 0.

Adamson 78 — Yerro 18, Flowers 15, Hanapi 10, Jaymalin 10, Douanga 10, Manzano 6, Sabandal 3, Colonia 2, Barasi 2, Fuentebella 2, Torres 0, Barcelona 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

Quarters: 23-23, 40-42, 57-62, 81-78.

