UAAP: UP faces anxious wait as Zavier Lucero set to undergo tests for knee

MANILA, Philippines—Zavier Lucero will undergo tests “as soon as possible” after he injured his knee in University of the Philippines Finals’ Game 2 loss to Ateneo on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Lucero drove the lane at the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter and tweaked his left knee, making him collapse on the floor.

He had to be carried out by the medical team as he was unable able to walk out on his own. He did not return for the remainder of the game.

“As you guys saw he had a hard time walking, even our medical team helped him out. Two guys carried and even Henry (Galinato) carried him out to the dugout,” assistant coach Christian Luanzon said after the Fighting Maroons’ 65-55 loss that leveled the series to one game apiece.

“Still hoping for the best because of course, only the professionals know. I think what’s crucial is we assess him ASAP.”

Lucero finished with a huge double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UP to a 72-66 Game 1 victory.

Prior to his injury, the forward still played big in Game 2 with six markers and 11 boards.

The coaching staff could not give an initial diagnosis on Lucero, saying it would leave it to the professionals to check for accurate results.

“Right now, we have no [concrete] update because we’re scheduling his assessment. Even us, at this point, we’re just waiting,” explained Luanzon.

Should Lucero take a backseat in the do-or-die game on Monday, the Fighting Maroons will take a huge hit as the wingman averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the season.

