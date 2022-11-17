UAAP: UP’s James Spencer plays best game with mom in attendance

MANILA, Philippines — James Spencer treated his mother to a sweet-shooting night after posting a career-high 19 points in University of the Philippines’ win over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Inspired by his mom watching from the stands at the Big Dome, Spencer shot 7-of-13 from the field, including four three-pointers to give the Fighting Maroons their 10th win in 11 games.

“It’s always good to have my family here. I always look to the stands and make sure she sees it. It was special to have my mom here,” said Spencer, who also had three rebounds and a steal.

But aside from the extra motivation from his mom, Spencer stressed anyone from UP can deliver at any given game.

“Any given night, anyone can pop up for any given amount of points. I’m just happy it was me today,” he said after the 73-59 victory.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde lauded Spencer for converting the good looks off the Maroons’ ball movement that also led to their hot start in the first half.

“As James said, he shot really well today. The ball was moving well and I think his teammates looked for him in the first half, he was getting the ball and he delivered,” Monteverde said.

