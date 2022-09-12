UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Women’s T20I Quadrangular

UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Women’s T20I Quadrangular match between United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Details:

The 3rd match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular will see United Arab Emirates Women facing off against Zimbabwe Women on 12th September at the ICC Academy.

This game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Preview:

The Women’ T20I Quadrangular Series will see its third match of this tournament between United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women.

United Arab Emirates Women will be battling against Zimbabwe Women for the first time in the third match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular.

United Arab Emirates Women is currently placed at the third position on the points table of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series whereas Zimbabwe Women is currently placed at the top of the points table.

United Arab Emirates Women played one match in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series where they lost that game while Zimbabwe Women also played one game in this tournament where they won that game.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 39°C on the matchday with 26% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the ICC Academy provides a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to receive decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be vital in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 95 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 40 on this track.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Women: Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chaya Mughal©, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Natasha Cherriath

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndlovu, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda©, Josephine Nkomo, Pellagia Mujaji(wk), Christabel Chatonzwa, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Kavisha Kumari is a right-handed batter from United Arab Emirates Women. She smashed 35 runs in the last game.

Chaya Mughal is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer from United Arab Emirates Women. She marked 12 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

Josephine Nkomo is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium fast bowler from Zimbabwe Women. She smacked 26 runs in the last game.

Kellies Ndlovu is a left-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler from Zimbabwe Women. She added 17 runs and grabbed 1 wicket in the last match.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo

Vice-Captain – Nomvelo Sibanda, Chaya Mughal

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Theertha Satish

Batters – Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

All-rounders – Chaya Mughal, Kellies Ndlovu (C), Josephine Nkomo (VC)

Bowlers – Nomvelo Dibanda, Loren Tshuma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Precious Marange

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for UAE-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Theertha Satish

Batters – Kavisha Kumari, Esha Rohit, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

All-rounders – Chaya Mughal, Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo (C)

Bowlers – Nomvelo Sibanda (vc), Loren Tshuma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Kushi Sharma

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Expert Advice:

KelliesNdlovu will be a top multiplier choice for the mini grand leagues. Kushi Sharma and Marry-Anne Musonda are among the punt picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

UAE-W vs ZM-W Women’s T20I Quadrangular Match 3 Probable Winners:

Zimbabwe Women are expected to win this match.