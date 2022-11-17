Thursday, November 17, 2022
Sport

University of Virginia cancels game after shooting deaths

University of Virginia

Flowers left outside Scott Stadium at a makeshift memorial for three University of Virginia football players killed during an overnight shooting at the university on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Jones, was apprehended this morning following the shooting where 3 people were killed and 2 others were wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia yesterday evening. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP

The University of Virginia has canceled its upcoming college football match as it continues to deal with the aftermath of the killing of three players.

Five people were shot on Sunday with three members of the UVA team, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed.

A fourth player, Mike Hollins, is in hospital after being shot.

The team was scheduled to play their final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

No decision has yet been taken on whether the team will play their final game of the season against Virginia Tech on November 26.

Suspected gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, a former member of the team, is in custody and faces murder charges.

The shooting took place on a bus while students were returning from a field trip, according to UVA president Jim Ryan

The campus in Charlottesville, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Washington, was locked down for hours while police searched for Jones who was listed on the Cavaliers’ 2018 roster as a first-year running back.

