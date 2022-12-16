UP, FEU forge title duel

University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) hope to complete an unlikely title run on Saturday when they square off in the final of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s Cup at National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The two UAAP sides, which posted stunning upsets in last week’s semifinals, meet at 7 p.m. in a one-game showdown for the championship of the first domestic women’s competition since the pandemic began.

UP produced the biggest win of the two when it needed penalties to oust Kaya-Iloilo, which topped the single-round eliminations. The Lady Maroons won, 5-4, on spot kicks with Jazinda Borra scoring the winner.

A shootout was held after both UP and Kaya couldn’t break a scoreless tie after regulation and extra time.

FEU, on the other hand, came out with a 3-0 victory over No. 2 ranked Tuloy FC in the other semifinal behind Katrina Magbitang, Lylhanie Cayabyab, and Dionesa Tolentin, who is the tournament’s second-leading goalscorer.

In their previous meeting, the Lady Tamaraws came out with a 2-0 win on goals from Tolentin and Regine Rebosura.

Kaya and Tuloy play for third place in the opening match at 4 p.m.

Read Next