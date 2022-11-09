UP reveals it filed a case vs John Amores for preseason punching incident

MANILA, Philippines—John Amores’ outburst on Tuesday in the NCAA men’s basketball was not the first time he was involved in violence during a basketball game.

University of the Philippines men’s basketball team management also filed a criminal case against Amores of Jose Rizal University for punching Fighting Maroons’ swingman Mark Belmonte during a preseason match in July resulting in injuries.

According to documents forwarded by UP to JRU, Belmonte suffered a gum fracture, teeth dislocation and mouth lacerations from Amores’ punching attack on July 26 in a Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) game.

Renan Dalisay, chairman of NowheretogobutUP, a volunteer group supporting UP’s sports affairs, revealed that JRU’s apparent inaction prompted them to file criminal charges against Amores.

“After the punching incident involving UP’s very young recruit Mark Belmonte who was just 18 years old at that time, the UPMBT Management decided to take action to avoid future incidents from happening,” said Dalisay in a Facebook post.

“The unfortunate incident this afternoon where some CSB players were seriously injured could have been avoided if the school administration and the coaching staff of JRU acted swiftly on the matter.”

Attached to the post is a request submitted by the Fighting Maroons undersigned by UP team manager Agaton Uvero to JRU to “conduct an internal investigation” on the matter and “impose the appropriate disciplinary action on the erring student-athlete.”

After the punching incident involving UP’s very young recruit Mark Belmonte who was just 18 years old at that time, the… Posted by Renan B. Dalisay on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

JRU, meanwhile, responded through a letter written by the University’s Legal Counsel Atty. Manuel Quiambao, stating that the school is continuing its inquiries to the matter and investigating.

Amores was suspended by the UCBL but he was not dealt with any restrictions in the NCAA as he played 12 games prior to his rampage on Tuesday in the game against St. Benilde Blazers.

“We expected JRU to take proactive steps. But since nothing came out of our efforts with the school’s administration, we were morally bound to file a criminal case against JRU player John Amores,” explained Dalisay.

The game between the Blazers and the Heavy Bombers was cut short after Amores charged at the St. Benilde bench and punched several players in an ugly melee.

Amores’s school JRU has yet to issue any statements after the incident.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next