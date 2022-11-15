Van Der Valk leads advance of top five men’s seeds; Que survives

The five highest-ranking aces in the men’s draw dispatched of their foes with ease on Tuesday as the Philippine Golf Tour’s ICTSI Villamor Match Play got off the ground in earnest at the military-controlled, tree-lined layout in Pasay City.

Dutchman Guido Van der Valk scored a 4&2 victory over Dan Cruz and Antonio Lascuña showed Paul Echavez the door with a 3&1 win as the top two seeds progressed. Chihiro Ikeda, No. 1 in ladies play, bundled out Eva Miñoza, 3&1, and Harmie Constantino ousted the amateur Mafy Singson, 1-up.

“I’ve played [this course] several times and didn’t win,” Van der Valk said. “Hopefully, I’ll make it this time.”

One of those losses was dealt by Jessie Balasabas, who pipped Van der Valk in a playoff for the 2018 Philippine Masters title. They get to lock horns in the second round on Wednesday after Balasabas won over Dino Villanueva in 20 holes.

Clyde Mondilla defeated Mars Pucay, 2-up; No. 4 Zannie Boy Gialon took out Art Arbole, 4&2; and Miguel Tabuena had an easy time against Richard Sinfuego, 6&4, to complete the advance of the top five.

Fidel Concepcion, though, ambushed No. 6 Michael Bibat, 1-up, and the 16th-ranked Angelo Que struggled to post a 1-up win over Orlan Sumcad.

Que and Lascuña collide in the second round in what could be an enthralling matchup.

—MUSONG R. CASTILLO INQ

