VAN vs FJ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

VAN vs FJ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A match between Vanuatu and Fiji.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Details:

The 8th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A will see Vanuatu facing off against Fiji on 13th September at Independence Park, Port Vila.

This game is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Preview:

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A will see its eighth match of this tournament between Vanuatu and Fiji.

Vanuatu will be taking on Fiji for the second time in the eighth match of this season of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A.

Vanuatu is currently placed at the top of the points table of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A whereas Fiji is currently placed at the second spot on the points table.

Vanuatu played three matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A where they won two matches while Fiji also played three matches in this tournament where they too, won two games.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 24°C on the matchday with 87% humidity and 9 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Pitch Report:

The Independence Park is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners did not get any help from the wicket.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 174 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 40 on this track.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Probable XIs:

Vanuatu: Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Patrick Matautaava©, Jarryd Allan(wk), Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu

Fiji: Seru Tupou, Noa Acawei, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Peni Vuniwaqa, Josaia Baleicikoibia, Sekove Ravoka, Metuisela Beitaki(wk), Petero Cabebula, Jone Wesele©, Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Sosiceni Weleilakeba

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Andrew Mansale is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Vanuatu. He hammered 57 runs in the last game against Fiji.

Patrick Matuataava is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Vanuatu. He picked up 3 wickets in the last match against Fiji.

Noa Acawei is a right-handed batsman from Fiji. He smashed 25 runs in the last game against Vanuatu.

Peni Vuniwaqa is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Fiji. He scored 7 runs in the last match against Vanuatu.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Captain and Vice-Captain Choice:

Captain – Patrick Matuataava, Andrew Mansale

Vice-Captain – Noa Acawei, Peni Vuniwaqa

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for VAN vs FJ Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Jarryd Allan

Batsmen – Andrew Mansale (VC), Noa Acawei, Seru Marutu Tupou

All-rounders – Patrick Matautaava (C), Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko

Bowlers – Peni Vuniwaqa, Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Williamsing Nalisa, Sekove Ravoka

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for VAN vs FJ Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Jarryd Allan

Batsmen – Andrew Mansale (C), Noa Acawei (VC), Seru Marutu Tupou

All-rounders – Patrick Matautaava, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko

Bowlers – Peni Vuniwaqa, Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Williamsing Nalisa, Rival Samson

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Expert Advice:

Patrick Matuataava will be a great multiplier choice for the small leagues. Rival Samson and Sekove Ravoka are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

VAN vs FJ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A Match 8 Probable Winners:

Vanuatu is expected to win this match.