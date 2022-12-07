Vander Weide, Angels to get ‘three-peat’ shot sooner

Lindsey Vander Weide was open in admitting that she didn’t know what to expect coming to the Philippines to play as an import for Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Less than three months later, she and the Angels were getting showed by confetti after they swept gritty Cignal in the best-of-three finals to defend the championship they won three years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country.

“I had no idea what I was coming into [playing in the Philippines]. This is my first season and I just heard stuff about it and I couldn’t have it any better. This is just amazing,” said Vander Weide.

“The Filipino fans are insane. I’ve never experienced something like this my entire life.

“It’s crazy. I think this is how volleyball fans should be, so I really appreciate them showing up and supporting all the time,” she added.

Obviously, she would want to come back. And she may get the chance sooner than later.

The league will hold a meeting with all team representatives on Friday to determine with finality on whether the kickoff tournament for 2023 would be the Reinforced or Open Conference.

An Inquirer source said Wednesday afternoon that the league would try to convince the teams to agree on holding the Reinforced Conference starting Feb. 4, before the Invitational at the middle of the year. The new season will thus end with the Open, which the league would also like to rename to the All-Filipino.

“I’d like to come back here. I’m going home for a little bit first. I’m so excited to see my family, but I would love to come back here, 100 percent,” said Vander Weide.

The locals also basked in the glory of their championship run, which spoiled a Grand Slam party Creamline had plans of hosting.

“I am very happy, because it’s been such a long time since I experienced winning a championship,” Myla Pablo, who won three straight PVL crowns with Pocari Sweat in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, said in Filipino.

