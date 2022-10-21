Veteran Arcilla eyes 10th PCA Open crown

A ripe 42 years old and without real competition the last three years, Johnny Arcilla will chase a 10th Philippine Columbian Association crown against a foreign-flavored field as the country’s longest-running and richest tennis tournament makes a return.

And the battle-scarred many-time Davis Cupper is still looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m excited, because it has been three years,” Arcilla said on the eve of his first round match against John Jeremiah Tomacruz Saturday on the clay courts of the exclusive club in Paco, Manila.

“This is the biggest tennis event in the country, and they have invited foreigners, too,” said Arcilla, whose last triumph came in 2019 at the expense of Jurence Mendoza. The tournament was shelved the following year because of the pandemic.

Jeson Patrombon has won this event seven times, the last in 2018, and could creep closer to Arcilla’s all-time leading total with a win this year, even as Indian Muthu Aashitiya Senthilkumar and Spain’s Guillermo Olaso, who was once ranked 167th in the world, are also in the field.

Patrombon will take the court first at 12 noon when he battles qualifier Lawrence Quitara.

The women’s side will have Marian Capadocia shooting for her eighth crown as she opens up against Chloe Mercado on Monday.

Organizers have jacked up the pot to P1.1 million, with the champions going home with P200,000.

