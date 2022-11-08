Vets have edge in ICTSI match play

Experienced players will undoubtedly have the edge next week when the women’s side of the Philippine Golf Tour’s ICTSI Villamor Match Play Invitational gets going at tree-lined Villamor in Pasay City.

The novel format to cap the seasons of the men’s and women’s circuits will be held for the first time, with a champion’s purse of P280,000 dangled to the winners and Chihiro Ikeda, the top seed in women’s play, bared what her game plan would be.

Only the top 32 men and the top 16 women will play, although Chanelle Avaricio, third in the Order of Merit race, will be skipping the tournament to pursue her US Ladies Professional Golf Association dream. The 17th-ranked Marjorie Palumbarit will take her spot.

“I will have no expectations, though,” Ikeda said. “I will just enjoy the tournament.”

Harmie Constantino and Sunshine Baraquiel will be playing and will occupy higher ranked spots.

Dutchman Guido Van der Valk and Antonio Lascuña, who placed second in the last three legs, will be bannering the men’s field. INQ

