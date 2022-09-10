Virender Sehwag Warns India’s Thought Process; Says “You Need to Prepare Better To Win”

India got ousted from Asia Cup 2022 and failed to reach the final of the continental tournament after losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. India were without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the match but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also failed to make an impact.
Young pacer bowler Avesh Khan has all but lost his chance to make it to the team for the T20 World Cup after being taken for runs in the group stage, in which India had dominated. This has led to many former players questioning why India are not considering senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the tournament that will be held in Australia later this year.
Sehwag opines Mohammed Shami should have been a part of India’s plans during Asia Cup 2022
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that India not considering Shami, especially when the T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia, is a wrong move.
“It’s a wrong thought process (about Shami not being in T20I plans). Two years ago, even (Ravichandran) Ashwin wasn’t in your plans. But if your two bowlers were injured, you could have picked Shami for his experience in the Asia Cup,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.
Ravi Shastri was surprised at India’s decision to travel with four bowlers during Asia Cup 2022
The right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker for the Gujarat Titans as they won the IPL title in their maiden season but he last featured in a T20I for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri said, “When you need to win, you got to prepare better. I think the selection could have been better, especially for the fast bowlers. You know the conditions here. There’s not much in it for the spinner. I was quite surprised that you came here with just four fast bowlers (including Hardik).”
Shastri added, “You needed that extra one… someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me. After the IPL he had, for him not to be able to make the cut is… Obviously, I’m seeing something different.”
