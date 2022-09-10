Virender Sehwag Warns India’s Thought Process; Says “You Need to Prepare Better To Win”

India got ousted from Asia Cup 2022 and failed to reach the final of the continental tournament after losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. India were without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the match but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also failed to make an impact.

Young pacer bowler Avesh Khan has all but lost his chance to make it to the team for the T20 World Cup after being taken for runs in the group stage, in which India had dominated. This has led to many former players questioning why India are not considering senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the tournament that will be held in Australia later this year.