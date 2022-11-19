Watch Glory 82 live stream full Fight Antonio Plazibat vs Raul Catinas Online 19 November 2022

Headlining GLORY 82 live free is an exhilarating heavyweight matchup between No. 1 ranked contender Antonio Plazibat and No. 10 ranked contender Raul Catinas. Co-headlining the event is a Welterweight Title Bout between Alim Nabiyev and Endy Semeleer

Antonio Plazibat vs Raul Catinas Fight Live

Glory 82 Live Free

The GLORY 82 Prelims will stream live at 19:00 CET on YouTube and Facebook.

GLORY 82 will stream live at 20:00 CET on Videoland in the Netherlands and Fighting.de in Germany. See below for more information on how to watch in your country:

Kickboxing event Glory 82 airs live from Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday, November 19. On the top of fight card No. 1-ranked Antonio Plazibat and No. 10-ranked Raul Catinas square off at heavyweight. In the co-main event No. 2-ranked Alim Nabiev and No. 3-ranked Endy Semeleer battle it out for the vacant welterweight title.

Also on the card, Mark Trijsburg and Joilton Lutterbach meet at welterweight, Cihad Akipa goes up against Itay Gershon at lightweight and Jahfarr Wilnis faces off Michal Blawdziewicz at heavyweight. In addition, former title challenger Juri De Sousa and No. 2-ranked Serkan Ozcaglayan square off at middleweight.

Among the prelims Dennis Wosik duels Mohamed El Mesbahi and Mohamed el Hammouti takes on Ahmad Chikh Mousa at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.