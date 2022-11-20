[Qatar vs. Ecuador] Here’s How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador Live Online FIFA World Cup 2022 free Coverage

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, will get underway with the Qatar vs Ecuador, Group A match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Qatar and Ecuador are accompanied by Senegal and Netherlands in the Group A of the marquee football event, as 32 participating teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will earn qualification for the Round of 16, which will be held between December 3 to 6.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

You can watch the Qatar vs Ecuador live stream for free on BBC One. It’s also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer(opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer’s World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it’s the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.(opens in new tab)

We recommend VPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

WATCH A QATAR VS ECUADOR LIVE STREAM FROM ANYWHERE

You won’t be able to watch your regular Qatar vs Ecuador live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you’re in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It’s a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it’s in the right country, allowing you to watch any Qatar vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate VPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

VPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There’s 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it’s easier than you think.

HOW TO USE A VPN FOR QATAR VS ECUADOR LIVE STREAM

1. Install the VPN of your choice. VPN(opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose ‘UK’ for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC(opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Qatar vs Ecuador live stream!

USA SOCCER STREAM: WATCH QATAR VS ECUADOR

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Qatar vs Ecuador live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream without cable too.

Respected streaming services Sling(opens in new tab) and Fubo TV(opens in new tab) both offer instant streaming access to Fox Sports and have special offers and free trials for new customers too.

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It’s $40 a month after but there’s no contract so you can cancel anytime.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don’t forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium(opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don’t forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN(opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

WATCH A WORLD CUP 2022 LIVE STREAM IN AUSTRALIA

If you’re in Australia, you can watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand(opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You’ll need to use a VPN(opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

QATAR VS ECUADOR LIVE STREAM KICK-OFF TIMES

Global Qatar vs Ecuador kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am

3am New Zealand: 5am

5am India: 9.30pm

9.30pm Ecuador: 11am

WORLD CUP 2022 FIXTURES – DATES & TV TIMES

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday 21st November 2022

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm

Friday 25th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Some, but not all of it. Fox will carry the World Cup, as will Telemundo, both of which can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You’ve got several options to choose from:

PEACOCK

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

HULU WITH LIVE TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YOUTUBETV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

SLING TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DIRECTV STREAM

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

FUBO TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Where is the 2022 World Cup taking place?

For the first time ever, the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East, Qatar to be specific. That’s why the tournament is taking place so late this year, since a summer tournament in that country would have to factor in the excessive heat.

Why are people protesting the 2022 World Cup?

While FIFA has ticked off plenty of people over the years, it’s the location of this year’s World Cup that has upset fans. Qatar criminalizes consensual homosexual interactions between men, requires women to ask men for permission to marry or travel, and has arrested journalists who were investigating conditions for migrant workers. Labor practices in the country have been compared to modern slavery. That could impact the World Cup’s viewership, if nothing else. Some pub owners in Germany are refusing to show the games. And Paris said it will not be setting up fan zones with giant screens to watch the games.

