England vs USA live stream: Here’s Where to Watch USA vs England Live Online FIFA World Cup 2022 free Coverage anywhere today

An England victory over the USA today would seal Three Lions’ place in the knockout stages of World Cup 2022. United States soccer team is gearing up for a considerably tougher match today against England in their second 2022 World Cup game.. Despite a sparkling start to the tournament, Gareth Southgate will be mindful of the fact that the USMT have pulled off surprises in both of their previous World Cup encounters, in the 1950 loss and 2010 draw. It should be cool enough at the Al-Bayt stadium for a lively game this evening. Here’s how to watch an England vs USA live stream in Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When is USA vs. England? Date, Start Time

USA vs. England is happening today, Friday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If that’s too early, use any of the three streaming services above to record the match.

Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

While Southgate was critical of the way his side conceded two cheap goals to Iran in his post match interviews, the England boss will privately have been delighted with his side’s performance in their 6-2 victory in their opener in Doha on Monday. Bukayo Saka’s double grabbed most of the headlines, but teenager Jude Bellingham’s mature performance alongside Declan Rice in midfield showed England appear to have the composure to match youthful exuberance, raising hopes that this side could finally end the 56 years of hurt, and counting.

It was very much a game of two halves for the USA against Wales at the start of the week. Gregg Berhalter’s men were very much in control of the first 45 minutes after Timothy Weah had given the States the lead. Berhalter will nevertheless be concerned at how his side struggled to deal with the physicality of Welsh striker Kieffer Moore, who changed the game as a second half sub. With the potential combined aerial threat of Harry Kane, John Stones and Harry Maguire, it could be a busy evening for the USMT backline.

How to Watch USA vs. England Online: U.S. Live Streams

If you don’t feel like dealing with a VPN, below are a couple of great options for getting U.S. live streams of USMNT’s World Cup game today — some of which let you watch USA vs. England online for free.

1. Stream USA vs. England on fuboTV

With over 100 channels, including Fox to watch USA vs. England, fuboTV lets you streaming live cable channels from your laptop, phone or smart TV. With fuboTV’s basic tier (the Pro plan), you also get 250 hours of cloud DVR storage (great for recording World Cup games to watch later).

2. Stream USA vs. England on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service that brings over 75 channels, including Fox to watch World Cup soccer games online. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage for recording matches.

DirecTV Stream also starts with a free trial (five days), after which you’ll need to pay $69.99 per month.

3. Stream USA vs. England on Sling

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly live TV streaming service, Sling is the way to go. You get 41 channels with its Sling Blue package — including Fox for USA vs. England — and the service costs just $40 a month. Better yet, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month, bringing your initial bill down to just $20.

England vs USA live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch an England vs USA live stream for free on ITVX, and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. England vs USA kicks-off at 7pm GMT with coverage starting on ITV1 at 6.05pm.

Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster’s ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries:

ITVX is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don’t be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch England vs USA: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you’re already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 3pm ET.

England vs USA live stream without cable

If you don’t have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue is the cheapest option. It’s $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount.

FuboTV is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It’s more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there’s a FREE FuboTV trial.

If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you’re out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

England vs USA live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you’ll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an England vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 3pm ET

If you don’t have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year

If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch England vs USA live stream for FREE in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch an England vs USA live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand as well as SBS Viceland. England vs USA kicks off at 6am AEDT.

Travelling away from Australia?

SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

England vs USA live stream in New Zealand

Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport in New Zealand, including the England vs USA live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT

If you don’t have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It’s $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country’s Sky Go service.

Kiwi abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in New Zealand.

ENGLAND VS USA TEAM NEWS

There are question marks surround the availability of Harry Kane, with England’s skipper and star striker undergoing a precautionary scan on ankle injury. The Spurs striker was involved in training on Thursday which looks like a very good sign. Harry Maguire is expected to start after coming off against Iran in the second half after feeling unwell. Leicester star James Maddison is also set to be available to boss Gareth Southgate after missing England’s opener thanks to a knee injury.

The USA meanwhile have concerns surrounding Weston McKennie (groin strain) and Yunus Musah (toe problem), after both players were forced off injured against Wales.

