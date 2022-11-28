South Korea vs. Ghana live stream: Here’s Where to Watch Ghana vs. South Korea Live Online FIFA World Cup 2022 For free Updates on TV

Reddit Streams !! How to Watch South Korea vs. Ghana live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, odds, prediction · Germany & Costa Rica bounce back,, South Korea and Ghana will have their second match in Group H. Ghana lost their first match to 2-3 after giving Portugal a tough fight. South Korea, on the other hand, denied Uruguay from scoring and settled for a goalless draw.South Korea and Ghana will battle in a Group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here’s how to watch the contest.

Date, Time & Venue

The South Korea vs Ghana match will be played on November 28 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.

HOW TO WATCH SOUTH KOREA VS GHANA LIVE STREAM AND MATCH PREVIEW

Looking for a South Korea vs Ghana live stream? We’ve got you covered. South Korea vs Ghana is free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free(opens in new tab) from anywhere.

There were plenty of positives for South Korea to take from their goalless draw with Uruguay on matchday one, although they will hope to create more clear-cut chances here.

Ghana must avoid defeat here to stay in the competition, but even a draw would leave them in a tough position heading into matchday three.

This will be the first ever World Cup meeting between these two sides, although Ghana have won three of the last four friendly matches.

Kick-off is at 1pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch World Cup 2022(opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Hwang Hee-chan will again be an unusued member of the South Korea squad(opens in new tab) on Monday, with the Wolves forward still struggling with a hamstring strain.

Son Heung-min will continue to wear a protective mask after he fractured his eye socket a few weeks ago.

Otto Addo has all 26 members of the Ghana squad(opens in new tab) available for selection. Osman Bukari is pushing for a start after he scored off the bench against Portugal.

FORM

South Korea drew 0-0 with Uruguay on matchday one. They showed composure in possession and solidity at the back, but Paulo Bento will want to see more ruthlessness in the final third.

Ghana caused Portugal problems in a 3-2 defeat last week, but they will need to tighten up if they are to progress to the knockout phase.

REFEREE

Anthony Taylor of England will be the referee for South Korea vs Ghana. You can find out more about the World Cup 2022 referees here(opens in new tab).

STADIUM

South Korea vs Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Take a look at all of the World Cup 2022 stadiums(opens in new tab) and see how it ranks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH / KEY BATTLES

Son was not at his sharpest against Uruguay but South Korea’s talisman is still their biggest goal threat, so Ghana will have to keep a close eye on him.

Look out for Mohammed Kudus’ runs from midfield for the Black Stars; he was their most impressive performer by a distance against Portugal.

Read more about the South Korea and Ghana full World Cup 2022 squads(opens in new tab).

GROUP H TABLE

Group H table

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

Portugal

1

1

0

0

3

South Korea

1

0

0

1

1

Uruguay

1

0

0

1

1

Ghana

1

0

1

0

0

KICK-OFF AND CHANNEL

South Korea vs Ghana kick-off is at 1pm GMT on Monday 28 November in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 8am ET / 5am PT. The match will be shown on FOX/FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 football from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for the World Cup 2022, then you won’t be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t’internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that’s a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the World Cup 2022, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

INTERNATIONAL WORLD CUP 2022 TV RIGHTS

UK

All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

Fox are the World Cup rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don’t have cable, you can use services such Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels. You can also watch the games on Peacock TV with Spanish commentary.

Canada

TSN is showing every game. You can subscribe for direct streaming or get it as part of your cable package.

Australia

As in the UK, coverage of the World Cup 2022 is entirely free to air. You can watch all 64 games on the SBS TV channel and stream it online too with SBS On Demand.

New Zealand

Paid provider Sky Sports are the World Cup 2022 rights holders in New Zealand. You can watch as part of your Sky subscription of pick up a Sky Now TV pass. There is also a 7-day free trial.