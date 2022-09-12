“Why is Mohammed Shami Not there?”- Kris Srikkant Fumes Over The Absence Of Player In T20 World Cup Squad

Mohammed Shami‘s exclusion from the T20 World Cup Squad has raised a lot of eyebrows. The fast bowler was a regular member of the team till ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but since then he was missing. BCCI has named Harshal Patel & Arshdeep Singh as the other two fast bowlers as the squad marks the return of Yorker Specialist Jasprit Bumrah who was out of the Asia Cup 2022 with an injury.

Indian Cricket Team would be roaring to prove a point that their team can also dazzle in ICC events; as many experts believe that the team loses its significance in ICC Events. BCCI would be very much aware of the fact of the drubbing they got in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan & New Zealand had thumped them.

Kris Srikkant on Mohammed Shami

Kris Srikkant, the former Chief Selector & Legendary Cricketer was quite angry over the speedster’s absence. “Mohammed Shami should have been there. You are playing in Australia. Shami can get bounce in Australia, he has a high-arm action. He can get the ball going away from the left-hander, going into the right-hander. In the first 3 overs, he can get 2-3 wickets.”

“Why was he not picked? You have Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel good. As far as I am concerned, the 4th medium pacer should have Mohammed Shami. He has done very well in Australia all the time.” Srikkant told Star Sports on Monday.

“How can you say Shami is not in the scheme of things. He is a very good bowler. Look at his IPL records. Fantastic, he has got the early wickets. You need early breakthroughs, right? Who will give it for you?” Srikkant said.

Mohammed Shami’s Exclusion a Puzzle

The fast bowler has been a regular feature in ODI & Test formats for Indian Cricket Team. The fast bowler has shown that he has immense experience and we should not forget that he has been around Indian Cricket Team since 2013. The bowler knows how to fox the batter with variation and he has good seam too.

BCCI would be hoping that this decision doesn’t backfire. It would be interesting to see which bowler plays the role of death overs as we have seen both Harshal & Arshdeep are capable of restricting the opponent. Harshal Patel would be the preferred choice as he has good cutters and can make the batter confused. The management would be hoping that the team clicks this time and avoids the humiliation.

